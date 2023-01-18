AVN 60.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.53%)
BAFL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
BOP 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
CNERGY 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.54%)
DGKC 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.1%)
EPCL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.84%)
FCCL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.32%)
FFL 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.48%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
GGL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.92%)
HUBC 58.99 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.92%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
KAPCO 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.38%)
MLCF 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
NETSOL 76.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.17%)
OGDC 75.45 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.96%)
PAEL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PPL 67.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.13%)
PRL 12.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.1%)
SNGP 35.83 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.65%)
TELE 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-6.32%)
TPLP 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.55%)
TRG 89.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.71%)
UNITY 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.45%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 3,774 Increased By 8.8 (0.23%)
BR30 13,009 Decreased By -42.4 (-0.33%)
KSE100 38,360 Increased By 17.8 (0.05%)
KSE30 14,162 Increased By 81.9 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

‘I thought I was gonna lose’: Sakkari survives college student scare

AFP Published 18 Jan, 2023 11:08am
Follow us

MELBOURNE: Maria Sakkari survived a scare against college student Diana Shnaider at the Australian Open on Wednesday, grinding out victory in a bad-tempered match that she thought she “was gonna lose”.

The Greek sixth-seed narrowly avoided the biggest upset of the year’s opening Grand Slam so far by eventually coming through 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 to reach the third round.

Shnaider, an 18-year-old qualifier from Russia who studies at North Carolina State, pushed Sakkari all the way in a 2hr 33min examination on Margaret Court Arena.

“It was extremely tough. There were moments in the match where I thought I was gonna lose, but then my belief somehow woke me up,” Sakkari told reporters.

The hard-hitting Shnaider broke Sakkari’s opening serve and showed huge guts to save three break-back points and secure the opening set in 48 minutes on her fifth set point.

“I would say that in the first set I felt that (I would lose), because I could not feel my game,” Sakkari said.

“I was very defensive. I haven’t been feeling like that in a long time. But then I think because I have worked a lot of hours I was able to find a way.”

Swiatek into third round indoors as rain stops play outside

Sakkari, one of the pre-tournament favourites, got back on track at the start of the second set, breaking Shnaider’s opening service game and opening a 3-0 lead.

But again Shnaider fought back, saving four set points before Sakkari took it to a decider.

Screaming celebrations

“It’s never easy to play someone that you’ve never played before, you’ve never seen on the tour,” said Sakkari, who is seeking a maiden Grand Slam title.

“I was a little bit hesitant, she was swinging very hard, playing very aggressive,” she added of the world number 106.

The Greek became increasingly tetchy as the match dragged on, complaining to the umpire about the Russian’s continual screaming celebrations when she won a point.

“During a match, you can be very pumped,” Sakkari explained. “But the way that some players celebrate their points, it’s not appropriate. I wasn’t happy with that.

“But, you know, she never did it again. That was very nice of her. So that was it.”

Shnaider again broke back against Sakkari in the third set, but the sixth seed managed to regroup and take the match.

Despite the defeat, it had been the best performance of the gritty Shnaider’s fledgling career.

A year ago the teenager was ranked outside the top 1,000 and two weeks ago she lost in the first round of qualifying at the Auckland Classic.

She gave no clue in her first-round match that she might run the 27-year-old Sakkari so close, taking almost two hours to edge the 272nd-ranked Slovakian, Kristina Kucova, 7-6 (8/6), 7-5.

“I think that she played an amazing match,” said Sakkari.

“The power she has in her forehand and on her serve, I haven’t seen that in a while from a young player.

“Maybe she should consider not going to college and playing pro instead.”

Sakkari will play either Jil Teichmann, the number 32 seed from Switzerland, or China’s Zhu Lin in the third round.

tennis Australian Open Maria Sakkari

Comments

1000 characters

‘I thought I was gonna lose’: Sakkari survives college student scare

Intra-day update: rupee continues to fall against US dollar

Governor Ghulam Ali dissolves Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly

Q1 of July-Sept 2022-23: Nepra allows Discos to recover Rs41.938bn under QTA mechanism

EFG Hermes pursuing exit from Pakistan, JS Global Capital expresses acquisition interest

Delay in resolving pending issues: Two key investors’ groups give govt deadline

ECC approves import of ‘old’ tractors

Injured defending champion Nadal bows out of Australian Open

Bill for ‘equal salary, allowances’ introduced in NA

CPEC second phase instrumental in achieving SDGs: govt

Govt mulling hiking gas tariffs

Read more stories