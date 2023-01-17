AVN 60.44 Decreased By ▼ -4.77 (-7.31%)
BAFL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.23%)
BOP 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.39%)
CNERGY 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-6.88%)
DFML 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-7.6%)
DGKC 42.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-6.06%)
EPCL 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.66%)
FCCL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.93%)
FFL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-6%)
FLYNG 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.24%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-6.05%)
HUBC 57.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-3.73%)
HUMNL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.21%)
KAPCO 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
KEL 2.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-8.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-4.7%)
MLCF 19.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.6%)
NETSOL 76.12 Decreased By ▼ -5.90 (-7.19%)
OGDC 74.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.95 (-6.26%)
PAEL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.85%)
PIBTL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.36%)
PPL 68.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.10 (-6.95%)
PRL 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-5.87%)
SILK 0.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-5.15%)
TELE 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-7.87%)
TPLP 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.17%)
TRG 92.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-7.47%)
UNITY 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-7.1%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.35%)
BR100 3,765 Decreased By -153.9 (-3.93%)
BR30 13,051 Decreased By -688.1 (-5.01%)
KSE100 38,342 Decreased By -1378.5 (-3.47%)
KSE30 14,080 Decreased By -565.6 (-3.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CM Mahmood signs summary for dissolution of KP Assembly

  • The assembly will stand dissolved within 48 hours as per the rule even if notification is not issued by the governor
BR Web Desk Published January 17, 2023
Follow us

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mahmood Khan on Tuesday signed the summary for the dissolution of the provincial assembly and forwarded it to Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, Aaj News reported.

The assembly will stand dissolved within 48 hours as per the rule even if notification is not issued by the governor.

The development comes a day after CM Mahmood promised to dissolve the KP assembly as per the directives of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

“Inshallah the PTI will return with a two-thirds majority,” he said in a tweet.

Earlier today, KP government spokesperson Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said the provincial assembly’s dissolution summary will be forwarded to the governor before midnight.

“A summary will be sent to the governor for dissolution of the assembly today,” he said, adding: “The summary will be sent before 12:00 tonight.”

On January 14, the Punjab Assembly stood dissolved as Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman refused to become a part of the process.

On Saturday, CM Mahmood reiterated that he wouldn’t hesitate for even a moment to dissolve the provincial assembly as and when he was instructed by Imran to do so.

“I have always said I am a humble worker of Imran Khan. I owe this office to him. I wouldn’t hesitate for a minute if he asks me to dissolve the provincial assembly,” he had said while addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected body of the Peshawar Press Club.

Punjab Assembly dissolved

Earlier, Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi formally advised the governor to dissolve the provincial legislature, hours after obtaining a vote of confidence from the house.

The move had capped weeks of speculation, legal wrangling, and a public spectacle of the differences between the ruling allies in Punjab — the PTI and PML-Q — over whether the assembly would be disbanded or not.

KP Assembly Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Dissolution of assemblies

Comments

1000 characters

CM Mahmood signs summary for dissolution of KP Assembly

Market bloodbath: KSE-100 plunges over 1,300 points as economic concerns mount

Government has to increase gas prices: Minister of State for Petroleum

Pakistan 'held back' by 'very high levels of energy subsidies': ILO

20th straight loss: rupee depreciates against US dollar

Steel shortage in offing: Pakistan's construction sector under threat

Oil prices hit two-week highs on hopes of China demand rebound

Pfizer to sell all its drugs in low-income countries at non-profit price

Parvez Elahi says no decision made on PML-Q merger with PTI

Caretaker Punjab CM: PM Shehbaz calls Zardari, Shujaat, Fazl

Read more stories