Summary for dissolution of KP Assembly to be sent on Tuesday: CM Mahmood

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mahmood Khan said on Sunday that the advice for the dissolution of the provincial assembly would be forwarded to the governor on Tuesday, January 17, Aaj News reported.

Mahmood announced this on Twitter, saying the summary for dissolving the KP Assembly would be sent to the governor on Tuesday as per Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s directives.

“Inshallah the PTI will return with a two-thirds majority,” he said.

The development comes days after the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly. With the dissolution of assemblies, Imran Khan inches closer to fulfilling his promise of disassociating from the “current corrupt political system” by quitting the provincial legislatures where he is in power.

On Saturday, CM Mahmood reiterated that he wouldn’t hesitate for even a moment to dissolve the provincial assembly as and when he was instructed by Imran to do so.

“I have always said I am a humble worker of Imran Khan. I owe this office to him. I wouldn’t hesitate for a minute if he asks me to dissolve the provincial assembly,” he had said while addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected body of the Peshawar Press Club.

Punjab Assembly dissolved

On Thursday, Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi formally advised the governor to dissolve the provincial legislature, hours after obtaining the vote of confidence from the house.

The move had capped weeks of speculation, legal wrangling and a public spectacle of the differences between the ruling allies in Punjab — the PTI and PML-Q — over whether the assembly would be disbanded or not.

The Punjab Assembly automatically stood dissolved late on Saturday evening, following the governor’s refusal to sign the chief minister’s advice.