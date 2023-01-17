AVN 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.71 (-5.69%)
BAFL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.23%)
BOP 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
CNERGY 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.03%)
DFML 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-7.6%)
DGKC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-4.55%)
EPCL 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.04%)
FCCL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.2%)
FFL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.14%)
FLYNG 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.55%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.65%)
HUBC 59.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.1%)
KAPCO 26.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.26%)
KEL 2.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.77%)
LOTCHEM 26.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-4.77%)
MLCF 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.32%)
NETSOL 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.02 (-7.34%)
OGDC 75.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.17%)
PAEL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-6.93%)
PIBTL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.89%)
PPL 68.49 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-6.69%)
PRL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-5.64%)
SILK 0.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.22%)
TELE 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.17%)
TPLP 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.99%)
TRG 92.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-7.47%)
UNITY 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.17%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.48%)
BR100 3,799 Decreased By -120.3 (-3.07%)
BR30 13,216 Decreased By -523.3 (-3.81%)
KSE100 38,646 Decreased By -1075.2 (-2.71%)
KSE30 14,205 Decreased By -440.9 (-3.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India planning rate changes in new income tax structure

Reuters Published 17 Jan, 2023 12:17pm
Follow us

India is considering lowering rates under its voluntary income tax framework and could introduce revised slabs in the upcoming federal budget due on February 1, two government sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

A final decision would be taken by the Prime Minister’s Office, both the sources, who did not want to be named because the talks are private, said.

The finance ministry did not respond to a Reuters email seeking comment.

While the new optional income tax scheme - announced in 2020 to make tax compliance simpler - offers lower headline taxation rates on annual income, experts say it is unattractive to many as it does not allow exemptions on housing rentals and insurance among other things.

“Allowing exemptions and tax deductions in the new income tax regime would make it complex and this wasn’t the intention while introducing the scheme,” said one of the government sources.

Individuals can currently decide which set of rates they want to be taxed under. The government has not made data on the number of individuals availing the new tax system public.

Indian rupee edges lower towards 82/USD as Asian currencies drop

Income tax in the country is levied from a minimum individual earning of 500,000 rupees per year.

Those making between 500,000 rupees-750,000 rupees per year($6,135.72-$9,203.58) pay 10% tax under the new scheme against a 20% rate applicable under the old set of rules, while annual income above 1.5 million rupees is taxed at 30%.

indian economy income tax Indian GDP

Comments

1000 characters

India planning rate changes in new income tax structure

Government has to increase gas prices: Minister of State for Petroleum

Pakistan 'held back' by 'very high levels of energy subsidies': ILO

Inputs: exporters promised hassle-free imports

Intra-day update: rupee down against US dollar

Imported urea: ECC approves DTP, incidental charges

Senate passes SBP (Amendment) Bill-2021

SBP issues framework on outsourcing to CSPs

Transfer of hydro powerhouses to provinces suggested

Remittances, export proceeds: ECAP seeks special exchange rate

Read more stories