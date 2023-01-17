AVN 65.80 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.9%)
BAFL 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
BOP 4.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
DFML 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
DGKC 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
EPCL 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.61%)
FCCL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
FFL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 60.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.43%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.67%)
KEL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.44%)
LOTCHEM 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.14%)
MLCF 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.39%)
NETSOL 82.35 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.4%)
OGDC 79.42 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.4%)
PAEL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 73.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
PRL 12.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
TPLP 16.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
TRG 100.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.05%)
UNITY 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.14%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,917 Decreased By -1.9 (-0.05%)
BR30 13,765 Increased By 25.5 (0.19%)
KSE100 39,739 Increased By 18.1 (0.05%)
KSE30 14,653 Increased By 7 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee edges lower towards 82/USD as Asian currencies drop

Reuters Published 17 Jan, 2023 09:48am
Follow us

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee weakened on Tuesday, slipping back towards the 82 per dollar mark, as the greenback broadly rebounded and Asian currencies weakened.

The rupee was trading at 81.84 per dollar by 9:37 a.m. IST, compared to its previous close of 81.6125.

The currency saw its worst session in a month on Monday, when traders cited heavy dollar buying by state-run banks and stop-losses being hit to take the rupee to near 81.75-levels from sharp opening gains.

The dollar purchases were suspected to be on the Reserve Bank of India’s behalf, so the currency’s near-term resistance is likely going to be 81.20-81.30, said a trader at a private bank.

“Exporters are advised to increase their hedge on the break of 81.90 levels, while importers are advised to increase their hedges on the break of 81.60 levels,” said Ritesh Bhansali, vice-president at Mecklai Financial Services.

Most of Asian emerging market currencies and stocks were lower, with the yuan extending losses with a 0.4% drop.

India hopeful of Indian rupee trade with Russia

The Chinese currency fell despite industrial output, retail sales and economic growth data all beating expectations, underlining the toll exacted by a stringent “zero-COVID” policy.

The dollar index edged higher to 102.400-levels, after hitting a seven-month low in the previous session.

The market focus will be on U.S. retail sales, industrial production and producer prices this week to further gauge whether the economy was feeling the effects of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes.

Fed fund futures currently show markets have priced in a 88% probability of a 25 basis point (bps) increase on Feb. 1. That compares to the 50 bps hike it delivered in December and four 75-bp hikes prior to that.

Indian rupee Indian forex market

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee edges lower towards 82/USD as Asian currencies drop

Imported urea: ECC approves DTP, incidental charges

Senate passes SBP (Amendment) Bill-2021

SBP issues framework on outsourcing to CSPs

Punjab to hold snap polls?

India asked to hold ‘serious’ talks on Kashmir dispute

Transfer of hydro powerhouses to provinces suggested

Remittances, export proceeds: ECAP seeks special exchange rate

LCs issue: CMOs likely to get force majeure for new projects

Govt makes three financing models for e-bikes

Gas supply from MPCL: FKPCL asked to obtain PPIB’s consent

Read more stories