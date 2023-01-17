Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (January 16, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 4.31371 4.31343 4.32057 0.07029
Libor 1 Month 4.45443 4.40157 4.45900 0.10300
Libor 3 Month 4.79243 4.80986 4.82971 0.24129
Libor 6 Month 5.10114 5.19700 5.22529 0.39500
Libor 1 Year 5.35700 5.55886 5.66643 0.72571
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
