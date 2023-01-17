AVN 65.62 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.63%)
LIBOR interbank offered rates

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (January 16, 2023)....
Published 17 Jan, 2023 06:02am
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (January 16, 2023).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     4.31371   4.31343   4.32057   0.07029
Libor 1 Month       4.45443   4.40157   4.45900   0.10300
Libor 3 Month       4.79243   4.80986   4.82971   0.24129
Libor 6 Month       5.10114   5.19700   5.22529   0.39500
Libor 1 Year        5.35700   5.55886   5.66643   0.72571
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

