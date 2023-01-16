AVN 66.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.81%)
Joint research on food security, other areas: SAU, HU sign MoU

Recorder Report Published 16 Jan, 2023 06:18am
HYDERABAD: Signing of MoU between Sindh Agricultural University (SAU) Tandojam and Hamdard University (HU) Karachi for joint research on food security, medicinal, cosmetic plants, industry and agriculture held at Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam. During the ceremony, Vice Chancellors of Sindh Agricultural University and Hamdard University Karachi and senior officials of both universities participated.

Dr. Fateh Murri VC SAU and Dr. Syed Shabib ul Hasan VC HU signed the agreement, during simple ceremony held at senate hall Sindh Agricultural University.

According to the MoU, both universities will organize joint research and collaboration, symposia, seminars, workshops, joint meetings, and conferences in the form of lectures and joint outreach activities in agriculture and related fields, while researching the most innovative ideas, solutions, and will exchange of data and information through technical and scientific publications.

Both institutions will help each other for development and promoting further cooperation in research activities and establishing linkages with professional stakeholders with relevant corporations, food security, medicinal, cosmetic, industries and agriculture etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor SAU Dr. Fateh Marri said that the agriculture sector plays an important role in the need for many commodities, medicines, and other products, there is scope for more research and discovery in agriculture, and in this regard, SAU and HU will further promote the research of plants required for medicinal, oil and cosmetic industries, especially in Thar, Kohistan, Kachho and other arid areas of Sindh.

Dr. Syed Shabib ul Hasan, Vice Chancellor HU said that Hakeem Muhammad Saeed founded Hamdard University in 1991, and now Hamdard University has emerged as one of the top institutions of higher education and learning in Pakistan.

During the ceremony, Pro Vice Chancellor Sub-Campus Umarkot Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri, Dean Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, Dr. Muhammad Ibrahim Keerio, Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Jamro, Dr. Aijaz Soomro, Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr. Amjad Mirani, Dr. Tanveer Fatima Miyano, Prof. Dr. Aamir Saleem, Dr. Shamim Akhtar, Dr. Shahnawaz Marri, Dr. Ziaul Hassan Shah and others were also present.

