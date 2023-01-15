Number of model collectorates raised to 35: FBR transfers, posts 25 Customs officials

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has transferred and posted 25 officials of the Pakistan Customs Service (BS 18-20), including collectors of Customs, at its six newly-created Model Customs Collectorates.

The FBR has announced transfer and postings of collectors at its new collectorates established at the Islamabad airport, Khuzhdar, Dera Ismail Khan, South Asia Pakistan Terminal (SAPT), Karachi; Appraisement-West, Lahore; and Appraisement-East, Lahore.

The total number of the Model Customs Collectorates now stands at 35, including seven offices of Chief Collectors of Customs.

As per the notification, 11 collectors of Customs have also been given new assignments. Muhammad Mohsin Rafiq (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-20) Collector, Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Lahore, has been given the new assignment of Collector, Collectorate of Customs Appraisement (SAPT), Karachi.

Transfers, postings in FBR

Amjad-ur-Rahman (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-20) Collector, Collectorate of Customs Appraisement, Peshawar, has been transferred and posted as Chief, FBR headquarters, Islamabad.

Ambreen Ahmad Tarar (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-20) Collector, Collectorate of Customs Appraisement, Lahore, has been given the new assignment of Collector, Collectorate of Customs Appraisement (East), Lahore.

Munib Sarwar (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-20) has been given the new assignment of Collector, Collectorate of Customs Appraisement (West), Lahore.

Muhammad Ismail (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-20) Collector, Collectorate of Customs (Adjudication), Quetta, would now work as Collector, Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Sargodha.

Naveed Illahi (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-20) Chief, FBR, has been given new assignment as Collector, Collectorate of Customs, Islamabad International Airport, Islamabad.

Muhammad Ashfaq (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-20) Director (Staff), Chairman Secretariat FBR (HQ), Islamabad, has been given new assignment of Collector, Collectorate of Customs Appraisement, Peshawar.

Syed Ali Abbas Gardezi (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-19) Additional Collector, Collectorate of Customs, Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, has been given the new assignment of Collector, (OPS) Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Lahore.

Syed Imran Sajjad Bokhari (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-19) Additional Collector, Collectorate of Customs Appraisement (East), Custom House, Karachi, would now work as Collector (OPS), Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Khuzdar.

Naveed Iqbal (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-19) Director, (OPS) Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation, FBR, Peshawar, has been given the new assignment of Collector, (OPS) Collectorate of Customs, (Appeals), Karachi.

Muhammad Ahsan Khan (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-19) Additional Director, Directorate of Input Output Coefficient Organisation (South), Karachi, has been transferred and posted as Collector, (OPS) Collectorate of Customs (Adjudication), Quetta.

