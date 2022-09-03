AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
Transfers, postings in FBR

Recorder Report Published 03 Sep, 2022 04:25am
ISLAMABAD: In a major reshuffling, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has transferred and posted 227 officials (BS-17 to 20) of the Inland Revenue Service and Pakistan Customs Group.

The FBR issued five different notifications here on Friday.

The FBR has transferred and posted 56 officers of BS-20, including 39 officers of the Pakistan Customs Service and 17 officers of the Inland Revenue Service.

The Board has also transferred and posted 73 officers of BS-19, including 47 officers from the Pakistan Customs Service and 26 officers from the Inland Revenue Service.

According to the notifications, 60 officers of BS-18 from both cadres of the FBR have also been transferred and posted, including 54 officers from Inland Revenue Service and six officers belonging to the Pakistan Customs Group.

The FBR has also given new assignments to 38 officers of BS-17, including 35 officers of the Inland Revenue Service and three officers from the Pakistan Customs Service.

