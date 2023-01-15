FC personnel to guard sensitive stations during Sindh LG polls

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has directed for deployment of Frontier Constabulary to guard sensitive polling stations during second phase of local government elections in Sindh.

The ministry on Saturday directed for the deployment of FC troops at sensitive and most sensitive polling stations during the voting which is due to be held on Sunday (today).

The ministry took the decision on a request by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeking static deployment of FC personnel at polling stations.

The date and areas for deployment will be mutually decided by the Sindh government, ECP and FC high-ups, the ministry said.

Earlier on Wednesday last, the General Headquarters (GHQ) had declined to deploy Army and Rangers personnel at polling stations in Sindh. The federal government had informed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) about the GHQ decision.

In a letter to the ECP, the Interior Ministry had said that deployment of 20,000 personnel of Army and Rangers was sought at sensitive and most sensitive polling stations but the GHQ had conveyed that they could not spare such a large number of personnel.

The ministry in the letter had further stated that the Army and Rangers will be deployed only as a quick response force.