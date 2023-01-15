AVN 66.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.81%)
BAFL 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DFML 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.95%)
DGKC 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.03%)
EPCL 42.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.41%)
FCCL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
FFL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.95%)
GGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.96%)
HUBC 60.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUMNL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
KEL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.07%)
MLCF 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.78%)
NETSOL 85.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.49%)
OGDC 82.04 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-5.68%)
PAEL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.62%)
PPL 76.11 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-6.84%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.5%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.13%)
SNGP 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.34%)
TELE 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.54%)
TPLP 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 105.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.54%)
UNITY 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 3,987 Decreased By -61 (-1.51%)
BR30 14,127 Decreased By -383.8 (-2.64%)
KSE100 40,323 Decreased By -480.4 (-1.18%)
KSE30 14,896 Decreased By -201.2 (-1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Suri moves LHC over FIA notices

Recorder Report Published 15 Jan, 2023 04:01am
Follow us

LAHORE: Former deputy speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri has approached the Lahore High Court against the notices issued to him by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on a complaint of journalist Saleem Safi for allegedly using abusive language against him on Tweet.

The petitioner Suri through his counsel contended that the FIA issued him call up notices on a complaint of Safi for the alleged offence under the Electronic Crime Act 2016 which he did not commit.

The petitioner said he shared his political views in a tweet, which could not be treated as an offence. He said the FIA issued the impugned notices purely on political grounds at the behest of the federal government.

He asked the court to set aside the notices issued by the FIA for being illegal.

The FIA on January 2 issued a notice to Suri summoning him for Jan 11 but he skipped his appearance. Later the agency issued another notice asking him to appear before it on January 18.

Safi had filed the complaint accusing the former deputy speaker of using abusive language against him and his family members.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

National Assembly Lahore High Court FIA Qasim Khan Suri Electronic Crime Act 2016

Comments

1000 characters

Suri moves LHC over FIA notices

Dar meets Punjab governor

Tarin hopes govt will help country avert ‘default’

Rs550bn tax gap largely falls in five sectors: FBR

ECC approves payment of mark-up on Heavy Electrical Complex loans

Power sector reforms: WB urges govt to expedite EDEIP

PTI to go for ‘PM confidence vote’ if MQM changes sides

Nawaz asks party to brace for polls in Punjab

Zardari reaches Lahore to meet PM

Karachi, Hyderabad: LG polls today amid MQM-P boycott

Number of model collectorates raised to 35: FBR transfers, posts 25 Customs officials

Read more stories