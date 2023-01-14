AVN 66.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.81%)
President KATI, CEO KWSB discuss problems of industrial area

Recorder Report Published 14 Jan, 2023 06:22am
KARACHI: A delegation of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) led by President Faraz-ur-Rehman met with Karachi Water and Sewerage Board CEO Salahuddin Ahmed and discussed the problems faced in Korangi Industrial Area and the decisions of the previous meeting and informed about the progress.

KITE Limited CEO Zubair Chhaya, Senior Vice President Nighat Awan, Vice President Muslim Mohamedi, Masood Naqi and Danish Khan were also present on this occasion.

MD CEO Water Board has agreed to form a task force to solve the problems of the Korangi Industrial Area. Salahuddin Ahmed also assured the KATI delegation to allocate money for the Korangi Industrial Area in the upcoming budget and complete the pending projects soon.

In the meeting, KATI President Faraz-ur-Rehman informed the CEO Water Board about the infrastructure problems, he said that there is a dire need to improve the sewerage system in the Korangi Industrial Area while the water shortage is still not resolved.

President KATI said that the Korangi Industrial Area has Pakistan’s leading export industry including major industries of other countries which are facing severe problems due to water shortage.

The old drainage system and the roads are becoming dilapidated. In such a case, the Water Board should establish a task force consisting of responsible officers to identify all the basic problems including infrastructure and adopt a comprehensive strategy to solve them.

President KATI Faraz-ur-Rehman has welcomed the agreement of the CEO Water Board to form a task force under the supervision of the Chief Engineer.

KATI Industrial area Korangi Industrial Area Faraz ur Rehman Salahuddin Ahmed

