AT says ‘One Unit-like’ situation prevails in Sindh under PPP’s rule

LARKANA: The activists of Awami Tahreek (AT) took out a rally from Yar Muhammad Colony here on Friday which after marching through various roads culminated at Jinnah Bagh against massive injustices with Sindh.

Ali Hassan Vako, AT’s provincial president, Aitzaz Gaincho of Sujag Bar Tahreek, Naveed Kalhoro of Sindh Shagird Tahreek, Muhammad Khan Chandio, Ali Muhammad Vako, Farhan Kalhoro, Babul Soomro, and others participated in the rally.

While addressing the participants they said that Sindh’s lands, coastal areas, oil, gas, formation of new committee for creating new provinces under PPP MNA Khurshid Shah, digital committee made with malafide intentions for fresh census, influx of Afghanis and other refugees, artificial shortage of flour, change of domicile policy on the instructions of PPP MNA Qadir Mandokhel are few issues which are constantly haunting people of Sindh which should be eliminated once for all.

They said had the Hamoodur Rahman Commission report been complied with the issues would not have survived. They alleged that PPP is conspiring to break the country on the instructions of anti-democratic forces.

They said terrorists have been given CNICs as FIA’s deputy director had declared that millions of cards have been made to the outsiders illegally who are involved in unlawful activities in Karachi elsewhere.

They said the apex court ordered that all outsiders be deported before the 2018 elections but the rulers failed to enhance their vote bank which is a daring violation of court order. They said that according to law the census is to be carried out after ten years which is due in 2027 but it is being held on the demand of MQM without a card which is against the law to convert Sindhis into minority but the people of Sindh will never accept it until and unless outsiders are not deported.

They further alleged that a one-unit like situation prevailed in Sindh during PPP rule. They said Sindh was sunk by hand to make Sindhi people homeless and poverty-stricken so that their precious lands and natural resources could be digested. They said that now artificial flour shortage has been created so that original inhabitants could not get food and they live like Palestinians in their own land.