Assembly dissolution advice to be decided as per constitution, law: Governor Punjab

Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman said on Friday that he will decide about approving Punjab Assembly dissolution advice sent by the Punjab Chief Minister, as per constitution and law, and in the larger interest of the country and nation, Radio Pakistan reported.

Talking to news reporters at Expo Centre Lahore on Friday, the governor confirmed that he had received CM Elahi's advice to dissolve the provincial legislature last night, adding that the decision will be made keeping in view all constitutional and legal aspects.

He said that decision will also be made regarding the caretaker setup and date for the next elections, which will be held within ninety days.

The governor said that it will also be taken into account that the Holy month of Ramadan will start after 90 days, during which public activities are different from normal days.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Friday urged Governor Punjab to immediately dissolve the Punjab Assembly (PA) instead of waiting for the 48-hour deadline to pass.

“The governor should not wait for 48 hours to pass and to sign the summary already,” he said while speaking to the media outside PTI chief Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

His statement comes a day after Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, hours after obtaining the vote of confidence in PA, formally advised the governor to dissolve the provincial legislature.

During today’s presser, Fawad said CM Punjab had initiated contact with the Leader of the Opposition in the PA Hamza Shehbaz to begin discussions over the caretaker setup and that the chief minister would send him a few names.

“We hope he (CM Elahi) sends the names of those who are able to carry out free and fair elections,” he said.