AVN 66.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.81%)
BAFL 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DFML 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.95%)
DGKC 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.03%)
EPCL 42.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.41%)
FCCL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
FFL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.95%)
GGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.96%)
HUBC 60.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUMNL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
KEL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.07%)
MLCF 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.78%)
NETSOL 85.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.49%)
OGDC 82.04 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-5.68%)
PAEL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.62%)
PPL 76.11 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-6.84%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.5%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.13%)
SNGP 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.34%)
TELE 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.54%)
TPLP 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 105.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.54%)
UNITY 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 3,987 Decreased By -61 (-1.51%)
BR30 14,127 Decreased By -383.8 (-2.64%)
KSE100 40,323 Decreased By -480.4 (-1.18%)
KSE30 14,896 Decreased By -201.2 (-1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Assembly dissolution advice to be decided as per constitution, law: Governor Punjab

BR Web Desk Published 13 Jan, 2023 08:01pm
Follow us

Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman said on Friday that he will decide about approving Punjab Assembly dissolution advice sent by the Punjab Chief Minister, as per constitution and law, and in the larger interest of the country and nation, Radio Pakistan reported.

Talking to news reporters at Expo Centre Lahore on Friday, the governor confirmed that he had received CM Elahi's advice to dissolve the provincial legislature last night, adding that the decision will be made keeping in view all constitutional and legal aspects.

He said that decision will also be made regarding the caretaker setup and date for the next elections, which will be held within ninety days.

The governor said that it will also be taken into account that the Holy month of Ramadan will start after 90 days, during which public activities are different from normal days.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Friday urged Governor Punjab to immediately dissolve the Punjab Assembly (PA) instead of waiting for the 48-hour deadline to pass.

“The governor should not wait for 48 hours to pass and to sign the summary already,” he said while speaking to the media outside PTI chief Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

His statement comes a day after Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, hours after obtaining the vote of confidence in PA, formally advised the governor to dissolve the provincial legislature.

During today’s presser, Fawad said CM Punjab had initiated contact with the Leader of the Opposition in the PA Hamza Shehbaz to begin discussions over the caretaker setup and that the chief minister would send him a few names.

“We hope he (CM Elahi) sends the names of those who are able to carry out free and fair elections,” he said.

Governor of Punjab Dissolution of assemblies Balighur Rahman

Comments

1000 characters

Assembly dissolution advice to be decided as per constitution, law: Governor Punjab

SBP issues NOCs to five applicants for establishing digital bank

Full brunt of financial tightening yet to materialize: IMF

18th straight loss: rupee falls marginally against US dollar

KSE-100 Index falls 1.18% owing to political noise

Alvarez & Marsal Inc. hiring Dr Reza Baqir for new advisory arm

Governor shouldn't delay dissolution of Punjab Assembly: Fawad

Pak Suzuki extends plant shutdown again due to inventory shortage

Indus Motor Company increases car prices across entire lineup

ECP says local bodies elections in Karachi, Hyderabad to take place on Jan 15

Read more stories