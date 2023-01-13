AVN 66.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.81%)
Pakistan

Governor shouldn't delay dissolution of Punjab Assembly: Fawad

BR Web Desk Published 13 Jan, 2023 07:23pm
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Friday urged Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman to immediately dissolve the Punjab Assembly (PA) instead of waiting for the 48-hour deadline to pass, Aaj News reported.

“The governor should not wait for 48 hours to pass and to sign the summary already,” he said while speaking to the media outside PTI chief Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

His statement comes a day after Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, hours after obtaining the vote of confidence in PA, formally advised the governor to dissolve the provincial legislature.

During today’s presser, Fawad said CM Punjab had initiated contact with the Leader of the Opposition in the PA Hamza Shehbaz to begin discussions over the caretaker setup and that the chief minister would send him a few names.

“We hope he (CM Elahi) sends the names of those who are able to carry out free and fair elections,” he said.

Elahi gets vote of confidence in chaotic Punjab Assembly session

Fawad added that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and his cabinet were scheduled to visit the PTI chairman but were unable to do so due to inclement weather.

“We spoke to them on the phone,” he said. “They have prepared the advice to dissolve the KP assembly”.

He lambasted the ruling coalition government for “hiding their faces from the public”.

“All they do is run from elections. Democracy thrives on votes,” he said, adding that the government could not keep running away from polls.

Earlier today, PTI chief Imran Khan said he wasn't quite confident that his party would be able to complete the golden number of 186 in the Punjab Assembly for Chief Minister Parvez Elahi's vote of confidence, Aaj News reported.

While speaking with journalists, Imran said he was very pleased with how his party leaders managed the exercise.

The PTI chief hailed Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Monis Elahi for his role in making the vote of confidence successful.

"I especially want to congratulate Monis for his efforts. The way held his nerves and did not succumb to pressure is commendable," Imran said, hoping that the PTI-PML-Q partnership will go a long way.

