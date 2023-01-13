AVN 66.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.81%)
BAFL 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DFML 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.95%)
DGKC 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.03%)
EPCL 42.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.41%)
FCCL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
FFL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.95%)
GGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.96%)
HUBC 60.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUMNL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
KEL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.07%)
MLCF 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.78%)
NETSOL 85.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.49%)
OGDC 82.04 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-5.68%)
PAEL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.62%)
PPL 76.11 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-6.84%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.5%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.13%)
SNGP 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.34%)
TELE 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.54%)
TPLP 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 105.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.54%)
UNITY 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 3,987 Decreased By -61 (-1.51%)
BR30 14,127 Decreased By -383.8 (-2.64%)
KSE100 40,323 Decreased By -480.4 (-1.18%)
KSE30 14,896 Decreased By -201.2 (-1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

NATO sends planes to Romania to track Russian moves

AFP Published 13 Jan, 2023 06:52pm
Follow us

BRUSSELS: NATO will send surveillance aircraft to Romania to bolster its eastern flank and “monitor Russian military activity”, the alliance said on Friday.

The Western military alliance has strengthened its presence in the region since Russia invaded Ukraine, which borders Romania, a NATO member.

“Our AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System planes) can detect aircraft hundreds of kilometres away, making them a key capability for NATO’s deterrence and defence posture,” NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu said in a statement.

The planes will arrive on Tuesday in Otopeni, near Bucharest, and are part of a fleet of 14 NATO Boeing E-3A AWACS aircraft, usually based in Geilenkirchen, western Germany.

Putin ally Patrushev says Russia is now fighting NATO in Ukraine

NATO did not say how many of its AWACS aircraft would be deployed to the patrols from Romania.

Each AWACS plane can typically stay in the air for eight and a half hours at an altitude of 9,000 metres (30,000 feet). While airborne, they can monitor an area almost as big as Poland and can extend their flight time with air-to-air refuelling.

Around 180 military personnel will be based at a Romanian air base in Otopeni to provide aircraft support. The mission will last several weeks, NATO said.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine last February, NATO has reinforced its air presence in eastern Europe with additional fighter jets, surveillance aircraft and air tankers.

The alliance has also launched regular patrols over eastern Europe and the Baltic Sea region to track Russian jets near NATO countries’ borders.

One of NATO’s eight multinational battlegroups in eastern Europe is deployed in Romania in a deterrence-and-defence posture.

NATO Ukraine Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Comments

1000 characters

NATO sends planes to Romania to track Russian moves

SBP issues NOCs to five applicants for establishing digital bank

Full brunt of financial tightening yet to materialize: IMF

18th straight loss: rupee falls marginally against US dollar

KSE-100 Index falls 1.18% owing to political noise

Alvarez & Marsal Inc. hiring Dr Reza Baqir for new advisory arm

Governor shouldn't delay dissolution of Punjab Assembly: Fawad

Assembly dissolution advice to be decided as per constitution, law: Governor Punjab

Pak Suzuki extends plant shutdown again due to inventory shortage

Indus Motor Company increases car prices across entire lineup

ECP says local bodies elections in Karachi, Hyderabad to take place on Jan 15

Read more stories