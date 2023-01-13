AVN 66.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.81%)
BAFL 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DFML 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.95%)
DGKC 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.03%)
EPCL 42.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.41%)
FCCL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
FFL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.95%)
GGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.96%)
HUBC 60.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUMNL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
KEL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.07%)
MLCF 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.78%)
NETSOL 85.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.49%)
OGDC 82.04 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-5.68%)
PAEL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.62%)
PPL 76.11 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-6.84%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.5%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.13%)
SNGP 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.34%)
TELE 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.54%)
TPLP 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 105.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.54%)
UNITY 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 3,987 Decreased By -61 (-1.51%)
BR30 14,127 Decreased By -383.8 (-2.64%)
KSE100 40,323 Decreased By -480.4 (-1.18%)
KSE30 14,896 Decreased By -201.2 (-1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Arabica coffee prices fall, focus on Brazil crop outlook

Reuters Published 13 Jan, 2023 06:12pm
Follow us

LONDON: Arabica coffee futures on ICE fell on Friday and were on track for a third consecutive weekly decline, as an improving outlook for the crop in top grower Brazil weighed on prices.

Coffee

March arabica coffee fell 1.3% to $1.4740 per lb by 1236 GMT. The front month fell to a low of $1.4205 on Wednesday, its weakest level since May 2021.

The market has fallen by about 12% in 2023.

Dealers said the outlook for the arabica crop in Brazil had improved after recent rains.

“An end to Brazil’s dry spell eased concerns over Brazil’s crops,” Fitch Solutions said in a note.

Dealers noted the recent fall in prices had led to increased demand for exchange stocks.

ICE certified coffee stocks stood at 845,578 bags, as of Jan. 12, down 4,823 bags from a day earlier.

March robusta coffee fell 0.2% to $1,878 a tonne.

Arabica coffee prices set 1-1/2 year low, sugar climbs

Sugar

March raw sugar fell 0.2% to 19.55 cents per lb, although the market was on track for a weekly gain of about 3% as it continued to derive support from supply tightness which is expected to continue throughout the first quarter.

Dealers said the market was subdued with some traders squaring positions ahead of the long holiday weekend in the United States.

March white sugar was up 0.2% at $540.20 a tonne.

Cocoa

March London cocoa rose 1.1% to 2,074 pounds a tonne.

March New York cocoa rose 0.8% to $2,660 a tonne.

Arabica coffee Cocoa prices sugar exports Sugar prices Coffee price

Comments

1000 characters

Arabica coffee prices fall, focus on Brazil crop outlook

Full brunt of financial tightening yet to materialize: IMF

18th straight loss: rupee falls marginally against US dollar

KSE-100 Index falls 1.18% owing to political noise

Pak Suzuki extends plant shutdown again due to inventory shortage

Indus Motor Company increases car prices across entire lineup

ECP says local bodies elections in Karachi, Hyderabad to take place on Jan 15

Pakistan’s first electric bus service launched in Sindh: Sharjeel Memon

Sitara Peroxide halts production for a month due to global economic slowdown

Sri Lanka to slash military by a third to cut costs

Dollar shortage bites, steel-maker temporarily shuts operations

Read more stories