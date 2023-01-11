AVN 68.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.69%)
BAFL 29.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
BOP 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.23%)
DFML 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.74%)
DGKC 46.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.21%)
EPCL 43.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.37%)
FCCL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
FFL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.09%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.16%)
HUBC 60.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 6.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
MLCF 20.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.61%)
NETSOL 88.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.44%)
OGDC 87.57 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (3.81%)
PAEL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 4.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 82.12 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (4.8%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.04%)
SNGP 42.42 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.12%)
TELE 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
TPLP 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.18%)
TRG 108.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.78%)
UNITY 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 4,055 Increased By 6 (0.15%)
BR30 14,527 Increased By 120 (0.83%)
KSE100 40,758 Decreased By -43.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,141 Increased By 33.9 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Arabica coffee prices set 1-1/2 year low, sugar climbs

Reuters Published 11 Jan, 2023 05:38pm
Follow us

LONDON: Arabica coffee futures on ICE fell to a 1-1/2 year low on Wednesday, extending the market’s recent slide, as favourable crop weather in Brazil and rising exchange stocks continued to weigh on prices.

Coffee

March arabica coffee fell 1.8% to $1.4825 per lb by 1115 GMT after falling to a 1-1/2 year low of $1.4810.

Dealers said rains in Brazil and forecasts for more showers had boosted the outlook for the arabica crop in the world’s top producer.

“The incoming rains will support cherry growth and improve soil moisture,” weather service Maxar said in a note.

Rising exchange stocks have added to the bearish mood.

Dealers noted ICE certified coffee stocks stood at a six-month high of 842,771 bags, as of Jan. 10. There were 186,283 bags pending grading.

March robusta coffee rose 0.05% to $1,841 a tonne.

Raw sugar goes up, arabica hits lowest in 1-1/2 months

Sugar

March raw sugar rose 1.4% to 19.91 cents per lb.

Dealers said short-term supply tightness remained the key supportive factor with March’s premium to May widening to around 1.43 cents from 1.29 cents at the close on Tuesday.

Brazil’s sugar and ethanol industry group Unica was due to release a production report on the key Centre-South region of Brazil covering the second half of December around 1400 GMT.

March white sugar was up 1.85% at $556.20 a tonne.

Cocoa

March London cocoa was unchanged at 2,030 pounds a tonne.

Ivory Coast’s cocoa grind was up 8.9% year on year in December to 172,357 tonnes, data from exporters’ association GEPEX showed on Wednesday.

March New York cocoa fell 0.04% to $2,603 a tonne.

Arabica coffee Cocoa prices Sugar prices Coffee price

Comments

1000 characters

Arabica coffee prices set 1-1/2 year low, sugar climbs

Dar says foreign exchange held with commercial banks property of citizens

Pakistan to take fiscal measures set by IMF to meet budgetary targets: Dar

LHC resumes hearing on Punjab CM de-notification

16th successive decline: rupee dips further against US dollar

Brent oil price broadly steady at $80/bbl amid rising US stockpiles

US halts all domestic flight departures over system outage

Suicide blast near Afghan ministry, more than 20 casualties

KSB Pumps says it will resume operations from Thursday

MG Motor India expects EVs to make up 25% of sales in 2023

Six wounded in Paris train station stabbing attack

Read more stories