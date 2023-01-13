AVN 66.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.5%)
Cocciaretto proves too good for Kenin to reach Hobart final

Reuters Published 13 Jan, 2023 12:27pm
Photo: REUTERS
Elisabetta Cocciaretto handed Sofia Kenin a 7-5 4-6 6-1 defeat in the Hobart International semi-final on Friday, crushing the former Australian Open champion’s hopes of reaching a first title clash since Roland Garros three years ago.

Having slipped from a career-high world ranking of four to 143 due to illness and injury after her Melbourne Park triumph in 2020, Kenin came into the tournament hoping for a big boost before the season’s first Grand Slam starting on Monday.

Despite showing glimpses of her top form, Kenin has been plagued by bouts of inconsistency and she surrendered the first set from a strong position before battling back against her Italian opponent in the next to force a decider.

But Cocciaretto, the world number 67, proved too solid for the 2019 Hobart champion Kenin in hot conditions to race ahead in the third set before winning the contest in style and reaching the first singles final of her career.

The 21-year-old converted six breakpoints in the contest to expose a potential weakness in Kenin’s serve before the American faces twice Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka in the opening round at Melbourne Park this year.

Standing in the way of Cocciaretto and her first title in Hobart will be either Anna Blinkova or Lauren Davis, who contest the second semi-final later on Friday.

Swiatek the favourite as Melbourne Park set for new champion

Meanwhile, Spaniard Paula Badosa pulled out of her Adelaide International 2 semi-final clash against Daria Kasatkina due to a right thigh injury sustained during her quarter-final against Beatriz Haddad Maia on Thursday.

“Yesterday when I was playing against Bia it was a very tough match, especially physical, so I felt a little bit in my abductor. I felt like I pulled it a little bit,” Badosa, who takes on Caty McNally in her Melbourne Park opener, said. “Today I feel a little bit worse. I have the Australian Open ahead and I hope I can recover for that.”

World number eight Kasatkina will meet Belinda Bencic or Veronika Kudermetova in the final.

