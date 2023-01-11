AVN 68.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.69%)
BAFL 29.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
BOP 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.23%)
DFML 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.74%)
DGKC 46.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.21%)
EPCL 43.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.37%)
FCCL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
FFL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.09%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.16%)
HUBC 60.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 6.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
MLCF 20.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.61%)
NETSOL 88.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.44%)
OGDC 87.57 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (3.81%)
PAEL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 4.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 82.12 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (4.8%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.04%)
SNGP 42.42 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.12%)
TELE 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
TPLP 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.18%)
TRG 108.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.78%)
UNITY 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 4,055 Increased By 6 (0.15%)
BR30 14,527 Increased By 120 (0.83%)
KSE100 40,758 Decreased By -43.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,141 Increased By 33.9 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Kvitova, Bencic, Collins reach Adelaide quarter-finals

AFP Published 11 Jan, 2023 05:49pm
Follow us

ADELAIDE: Petra Kvitova reached the Adelaide International quarter-finals on Wednesday after her opponent retired and was joined in the last eight by Olympic champion Belinda Bencic and Danielle Collins.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova saved three set points before claiming the opening set 7-6 (8/6) against China’s Zheng Qinwen, who then retired with a left thigh injury.

It was the fourth win from four matches so far this year for the 32-year-old Czech as she prepares for next week’s Australian Open, where she made the final in 2019.

“Of course this gives me some good confidence,” said the world number 16, who will now play Daria Kasatkina after the fifth seed beat Barbora Krejcikova in straight sets.

“Still a few things to improve, of course, as always, but otherwise I’m happy.”

American Collins, who lost to Ashleigh Barty in last year’s Australian Open final, defeated Jil Teichmann 6-3, 7-6 (7/2) to also seal a berth in the final eight.

But it took her seven match points to break down the Swiss qualifier and set up a clash with world number nine Veronika Kudermetova.

Fellow Swiss Bencic progressed with a straight-sets win over Anna Kalinskaya.

Bencic is now 3-1 for the year, having split her matches at the United Cup before defeating Garbine Muguruza in the opening round at Adelaide.

The world number 13 has dropped only two sets – both to world number one Iga Swiatek – in her last eight matches and is in buoyant mood ahead of the opening Grand Slam of the year.

“I’m absolutely ready,” said Bencic, who won gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

“I’m really strong in the most important matches and in tight moments, so I definitely feel very confident about that. The more you win in those moments, the more it helps.”

Spain’s Paula Badosa and Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia also went through.

In the men’s draw, British youngster Jack Draper advanced to the quarter-finals with a 6-4, 6-4 win against American Tommy Paul, while Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina beat home favourite John Millman 6-3, 6-3.

Another Spaniard, Roberto Bautista Agut, and South Korea’s Kwon Soon-woo also won.

Petra Kvitova

Comments

1000 characters

Kvitova, Bencic, Collins reach Adelaide quarter-finals

Dar says foreign exchange held with commercial banks property of citizens

Pakistan to take fiscal measures set by IMF to meet budgetary targets: Dar

LHC resumes hearing on Punjab CM de-notification

16th successive decline: rupee dips further against US dollar

Brent oil price broadly steady at $80/bbl amid rising US stockpiles

US halts all domestic flight departures over system outage

Suicide blast near Afghan ministry, more than 20 casualties

KSB Pumps says it will resume operations from Thursday

MG Motor India expects EVs to make up 25% of sales in 2023

Six wounded in Paris train station stabbing attack

Read more stories