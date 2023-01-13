AVN 67.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.41%)
BAFL 29.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
BOP 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.72%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DFML 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
DGKC 46.96 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.05%)
EPCL 43.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FCCL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
FFL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
FLYNG 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.67%)
GGL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
HUBC 60.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
KAPCO 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
KEL 2.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.31%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (7.15%)
MLCF 21.44 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.68%)
NETSOL 87.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.87%)
OGDC 86.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.51%)
PAEL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
PIBTL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.59%)
PPL 81.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.65%)
PRL 14.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.65%)
TELE 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
TPLP 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
TRG 108.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.32%)
UNITY 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,048 Decreased By -7.4 (-0.18%)
BR30 14,511 Decreased By -15.7 (-0.11%)
KSE100 40,804 Increased By 45.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,098 Decreased By -43.5 (-0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Issues related to foreign exchange to be addressed soon: SBP governor

Recorder Report Published 13 Jan, 2023 06:56am
Follow us

KARACHI: Governor of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Jameel Ahmad has assured the business community of resolving the issue of restrictions on dollar soon, as manufacturers projected dim prospects regarding industrial production if import of raw materials remains blocked.

Speaking at a dinner hosted by Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh, the chairman of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue, here on Wednesday night, the governor urged the businesspeople to come up with practical proposals aimed at minimising their problems.

He said that SBP will hold a meeting with representatives of the FPCCI and KCCI on Jan 18 to look for ways to solve the issues faced by the business community. “I am personally very worried over the situation,” he remarked.

The country has limited resources, with more issues cropping up on the foreign exchange side, said the SBP governor.

SBP rolls back import restrictions from January 2, 2023

“We are open to suggestions from you and I assure you that we will consider them.”

Jameel Ahmad hoped that the situation will improve once inflow of forex will begin. The SBP has introduced a revised scheme to solve the problems of exporters, pharmaceutical sector and importers of essential commodities after receiving their suggestions on changing and withdrawing certain restrictions placed in May and July of 2022.

He made it clear that the SBP will continue to support all sectors equally to maintain a balance, keeping in mind the limited resources available. In response to a question, he replied that the SBP has instructed the banks to facilitate the import of pharmaceutical raw materials, life-saving drugs and medical equipment. Speaking on the occasion, former president of the FPCCI Zubair Tufail expressed concerns over a blanket restriction on import of raw materials, saying that the move will bring the industrial sector to a complete halt.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy FPCCI forex SBP KCCI Dollar US dollar State Bank of Pakistan foreign exchange foreign exchange reserves PKR business community Pakistan Rupee SBP Governor Import of raw materials industrial productions LCs Jameel ahmad Economic distress

Comments

1000 characters

Issues related to foreign exchange to be addressed soon: SBP governor

Germany inks two framework agreements worth Euro 28m

Deal signed with SFD to finance oil derivatives worth $1bn

UAE to loan $1bn, roll over another $2bn

LG polls won’t be held in Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu on Jan 15: Sindh govt

Mills to get quotas for sugar export on basis of installed capacity

Dissolution of Punjab, KPK PAs in sight

Crisis of shortage of raw material in industries intensifies

Pakistan Customs launches ‘Linking International Values’ system

Fund for construction of dams: Amount increased to Rs16.53bn, SC told

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation dues: PSO asks PD to provide $220m payment

Read more stories