Bulk cargoes imported by govt begin arriving at Gwadar port

APP Published 13 Jan, 2023 06:05am
ISLAMABAD: The Gwadar port has started receiving government imports of bulk cargoes as three consecutive vessels carrying 90,000 MT urea have already arrived at the port and clocked the fastest discharge rate.

This represents the efforts of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, Gwadar Port Authority (GPA), Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) and Pakistan Customs, according to a press release issued here on Thursday.

These bulk cargoes were discharged and after bagging at the port are transported from Gwadar to other destinations in Pakistan. Next month Gwadar Port will start handling 450,000 MT of TCP wheat.

TCP on behalf of the government decided to handle the import of urea and wheat through Gwadar Port. This movement will ease the huge congestion at other ports of Pakistan due to the high traffic of vessels carrying bulk cargoes, which results in delaying the operation and transportation of shipments; thus, disturbing the entire supply chain mechanism.

Import of these government cargoes offers substantial benefits to locals and will generate various economic activities and employment opportunities for locals in terms of 100% shipping agencies services by locals, a top priority for local transporters etc.

