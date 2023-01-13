KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 78,889 tonnes of cargo comprising 62,564 tonnes of import cargo and 16,325 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 62,564 comprised of 7,931 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,957 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,389 tonnes of Canola, 2,734 tonnes of Chickpeas, 853 tonnes of Shredded Steel Scrap, 6,200 tonnes of Soya Beans Seeds & 38,500 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 16,325 tonnes comprised of 6,483 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 120 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 5,422 tonnes of Cement & 4,300 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 1586 containers comprising of 623 containers import and 963 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 97 of 20’s and 263 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 56 of 20’s and 191 of 40’s loaded containers while 51 of 20’s and 237 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 02 ships, namely Jolly Quarzo and Sofia Express Tulip have berthed at Karachi Port.

Approximately, 03 ships namely Hai Yang Zhi Hua, Ever Utile and M Confidante have sailed at Karachi Port.

As many as 12 cargoes namely, Southern Wolf, MT Lahore, Wide Juliet, Xin Hong Kong, MSC Mumbai V11, wan Hai 627, Mumbai, MH Langoey, Vancouver, Uranus, SFL Kate and Summit Success were expected on the same day.

PORT QASIM

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them 03 ships, EM Astoria, Wide Juliet and MSC Maria Elena left the Port on Thursday morning, while 02 more ships, Ladon and Ulls Water are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 93,995 tonnes, comprising 41,072 tonnes imports cargo and 52,923 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,534` Containers (1,152 TEUs Imports and 2,382 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 19 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 02 ships, Sti Onyx and FSM & another containers ship ‘Athenian’ carrying Palm oil, LPG and Containers are expected to take berths at LCT, EVTL and QICT on Thursday, 12th January and RDO Fortune is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 13th January- 2023.

