PARTLY FACETIOUS: Dar neutralised the move against him in Geneva

“So what’s the latest?” “Same-o same-o.”

“The coldest temperature this season is just around the corner in the capital.”

“Yeah I heard, Dar neutralized the move against him in Geneva so eat your heart out.”

“Two things first, yes Nawaz Sharif took his word again over that of the hapless people of this country and two, some PML-N leaders have gone with Nawaz Sharif to London for further discussions so the red alert is not over.”

“Hmmm, right cause in spite of severe public criticism against the Previously Untouchable Dar (PUD), Miftah Ismail has not been issued a show-cause notice. Anyway Nawaz Sharif’s overarching philosophy is that the people of Punjab love him and not The Khan, not his brother…”

“In spite of the fact that in 2018 his party won only in the Punjab though not enough…”

“All our politicians follow one narrative: if they win, it’s because of their popularity not anyone else’s, particularly their brother’s and if they lose then it’s the establishment’s interference…”

“That’s not fair — Shehbaz Sharif remains his brother’s biggest supporter…”

“Which is why he is the prime minister.”

“But it is not reciprocated not because Nawaz Sharif loves him less but because he loves his daughters more.”

“That’s understandable but I reckon he loves being the prime minister more than his daughters…”

“That’s a tough one but his logic is simple: he will win elections come what may because he is very popular and it’s up to him to distribute largesse i.e. who gets what portfolio and…”

“Doesn’t he understand that there is a tradeoff between who he bequeaths which portfolio to especially finance and power and the votes he will get…”

“Nope.”

“Well then I am afraid all I can say as a Lahori, born and bred there, is that the Lahore water breeds delusional…”

“Schizophrenia?”

“Hmmmm, but Nawaz Sharif has his finger on one pulse that he shares with all, no exceptions, all senior members of his party and that is get The Khan behind bars – a decision that has reportedly been taken and the capital is buzzing with.”

“That’s what you meant by the frigid temperature?”

“Right would the Khanzadehs come out though the jiyalas never came out for Z A Bhutto and the Nawalas didn’t for Nawaz Sharif.”

“Time alone will tell but one word of advice: brothers do fall out — look at Prince William and his brother Prince Harry…”

“There is no Meghan Markle stirring the pot in the Sharif family…”

“Ah but there is Maryam Nawaz!”

