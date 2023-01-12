AVN 68.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.69%)
BAFL 29.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
BOP 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.23%)
DFML 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.74%)
DGKC 46.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.21%)
EPCL 43.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.37%)
FCCL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
FFL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.09%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.16%)
HUBC 60.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 6.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
MLCF 20.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.61%)
NETSOL 88.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.44%)
OGDC 87.57 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (3.81%)
PAEL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 4.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 82.12 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (4.8%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.04%)
SNGP 42.42 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.12%)
TELE 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
TPLP 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.18%)
TRG 108.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.78%)
UNITY 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 4,055 Increased By 6 (0.15%)
BR30 14,527 Increased By 120 (0.83%)
KSE100 40,758 Decreased By -43.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,141 Increased By 33.9 (0.22%)
PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 12 Jan, 2023
KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 10.155 billion and the number of lots traded at 8,543.

Major business was contributed by Currencies through COTS amounting to 2.990 billion, followed by Gold (PKR 2.346 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.801 billion), Silver (PKR 797.359 million), Crude Oil (PKR 724.920 million), DJ (PKR 612.528 million), SP 500 (PKR 345.178 million), Natural Gas (PKR 251.936 million), Platinum (PKR 237.086 million), Copper (PKR 37.680 million) and Brent (PKR 9.968 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 8 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 7.777 million were traded.

