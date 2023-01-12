KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 10.155 billion and the number of lots traded at 8,543.

Major business was contributed by Currencies through COTS amounting to 2.990 billion, followed by Gold (PKR 2.346 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.801 billion), Silver (PKR 797.359 million), Crude Oil (PKR 724.920 million), DJ (PKR 612.528 million), SP 500 (PKR 345.178 million), Natural Gas (PKR 251.936 million), Platinum (PKR 237.086 million), Copper (PKR 37.680 million) and Brent (PKR 9.968 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 8 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 7.777 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023