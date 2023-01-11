AVN 68.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.69%)
Five killed by suicide blast near Afghan foreign ministry

AFP Published January 11, 2023 Updated January 11, 2023 08:57pm
<p>Taliban security forces block a road after a suicide blast near Afghanistan’s foreign ministry at the Zanbaq Square in Kabul on January 11, 2023. A suicide bomber detonated a device on January 11 near Afghanistan’s foreign ministry in the capital, causing more than 20 causalities, an AFP staff member said. Photo: AFP</p>

KABUL: At least five people were killed and several wounded by a suicide bomber near the Afghan foreign ministry in Kabul Wednesday, where a Chinese delegation had been due to meet, officials and witnesses said.

The Taliban claim to have improved security since storming back to power in 2021 but there have been scores of bomb blasts and attacks, many claimed by the local chapter of the Islamic State (IS) group.

An AFP team was conducting an interview inside the information ministry next door when Wednesday’s blast took place.

A company driver waiting outside saw a man holding a bag and with a rifle slung over his shoulder walk past before the man blew himself up.

Several killed, wounded in blast near Kabul military airfield

“He passed by my car and after a few seconds there was a loud blast,” Jamshed Karimi said, adding he saw 20 to 25 casualties.

“I saw the man blowing himself up.”

Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said five civilians were killed and several more wounded by the blast.

Bodies lay strewn on the road in the aftermath outside the high-walled compound of the ministry, marked with the Taliban flag, a video verified by AFP showed.

Some wounded people writhed on the ground, screaming for help, and a handful of onlookers scrambled to offer assistance.

The ministry itself did not appear to be badly damaged. Window panes in the interior ministry were also shattered by the impact of the blast.

“There was supposed to be a Chinese delegation at the Foreign Ministry today, but we don’t know if they were present at the time of the blast,” deputy minister of information and culture Muhajer Farahi told AFP.

However, Ahmadullah Muttaqi, a senior official at the prime minister’s office, said no foreigners were present at the ministry when it was attacked.

