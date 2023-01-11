AVN 68.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.36%)
BAFL 29.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
BOP 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.68%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.23%)
DFML 14.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
DGKC 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.13%)
EPCL 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
FCCL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.06%)
FFL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
FLYNG 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
GGL 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.65%)
HUBC 60.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.13%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
KAPCO 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
LOTCHEM 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 20.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.28%)
NETSOL 88.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.28%)
OGDC 86.84 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (2.94%)
PAEL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
PIBTL 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
PPL 81.60 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (4.13%)
PRL 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.2%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.04%)
SNGP 42.55 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (4.44%)
TELE 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.72%)
TRG 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.63%)
UNITY 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,047 Decreased By -2.6 (-0.06%)
BR30 14,459 Increased By 52.5 (0.36%)
KSE100 40,775 Decreased By -26.6 (-0.07%)
KSE30 15,145 Increased By 37.7 (0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Russia to launch Soyuz rocket to bring back cosmonauts from ISS after leak

Reuters Published 11 Jan, 2023 02:26pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

MOSCOW: Russia said on Wednesday it would launch another Soyuz rocket on Feb. 20 to bring home two cosmonauts and a US astronaut from the International Space Station after their original capsule sprang a coolant leak last month.

The leak stemmed from a tiny puncture in the external radiator of the Soyuz MS-22 capsule which is currently docked to the ISS and had been due to bring the three crew members back to Earth in March.

“The expedition of Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitry Petelin and Francisco Rubio to the ISS is being extended. They will return to Earth on Soyuz MS-23,” Roskosmos said.

“The launch of the Soyuz MS-23 will be on Feb. 20, 2023 in an unmanned mode,” Roskosmos said. The MS-23 launch had earlier been planned for mid-March. Soyuz MS-22 will descend to Earth without a crew, it said. Roskosmos said damage to the radiator pipeline occurred as a result of a meteorite.

“The diameter of the hole is less than 1 millimeter,” it said.

The incident has disrupted Russia’s ISS activities, forcing a suspension of spacewalks by its cosmonauts as officials focus on the leaky capsule, which serves as a lifeboat for the crew.

SpaceX to raise $750 million at $137 billion valuation

The leak is also a problem for NASA.

The US agency said last month it was exploring whether SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft could offer an alternative ride home for some ISS crew members, in case Russia was unable to launch another Soyuz.

Russia Soyuz rocket Russia’s ISS SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft

Comments

1000 characters

Russia to launch Soyuz rocket to bring back cosmonauts from ISS after leak

LHC resumes hearing on Punjab CM de-notification

NA body approves ‘Imports and Exports (Control) Amendment Bill, 2022’

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

KSA says could boost investments to $10bn

PM forms committee: Govt wants private sector’s entry to Discos

Govt tells SC: Rs114bn given to PIACL since 2018

Steel prices surge to all-time high level

British police probe uranium package seized at Heathrow

Pakistan, Afghanistan agree on PTA

ECC likely to take some key decisions today

Read more stories