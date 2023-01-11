AVN 69.39 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.6%)
PM to visit UAE tomorrow

Recorder Report Published 11 Jan, 2023 05:53am
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be visiting the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from January 12 to 13, 2023 at the invitation of the UAE’s President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. An official of the Prime Minister’s Office said that Shehbaz Sharif was expected to leave for the UAE on Thursday.

He added that it had not yet been clear about the members of the cabinet that would be accompanying him during the two days visit to the UAE where he would meet with the businessmen and investors.

This will be the prime minister’s third visit to the UAE after assuming the post of prime minister. The prime minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including important members of the cabinet.

During the visit, the PM will meet the President of the UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, in particular, to promote the economic, trade and investment relations between the two brotherly countries and for the Pakistani workforce in the UAE.

PM Shehbaz, UAE president resolve to further enhance bilateral ties

Special attention will be given to creating opportunities.

The two leaders will also discuss various regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The PM will meet Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, prime minister and vice president of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The PM will meet Emirati businessmen and investors to discuss ways to increase bilateral trade and investment.

There are about 1.7 million Pakistanis living in the UAE who have been contributing to the development, prosperity and economic growth of the two brotherly countries for the past five decades. Pakistan and UAE have close and brotherly relations based on common beliefs, traditions, common history and heritage.

Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif Trade uae INVESTMENT Dubai Bilateral trade PM Shehbaz Sharif UAE president UAE economy Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan

