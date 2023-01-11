AVN 69.39 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.6%)
Upcountry may see rain, snowfall till Friday

Recorder Report Published 11 Jan, 2023 05:53am
KARACHI: The upcountry is expected to see another rainy spell with heavy snowfalls over the mountainous region from today until Jan 13, the Met Office has forecast.

It said that the fresh spell may help standing crops particularly in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, besides subsiding fog layers. Temperatures are likely to drop significantly in rains and snowfalls.

“A westerly wave is likely to enter North Balochistan on 10th January (night) and likely to grip upper parts on 11th January (Wednesday),” the Met said. The fresh weather system is likely to produce an overnight rain and snowfall in Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Ziarat, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Harnai, Qilla Saifullah, Qilla Abdullah, Chaman, Muslim Bagh and Pishin till Jan 11.

Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Murree and Galiyat may receives moderate rain to isolated heavy snowfall from Jan 11 till Jan 13.

Moderate rain is also expected in Islamabad, Pothohar region, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu, Karak, Peshawar, Nowshera, Swabi, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Bhakkar, Layyah, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur, Sahiwal, Okara and Lahore from Jan 11 to Jan 13.

A light rain may occur along Makran coast, DI Khan, DG Khan, Muzaffargarh, Multan, Khanewal and Pakpattan on Jan 11 and Jan 12. Heavy snowfall may disrupt and cause closer of roads in Murree, Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli over the period.

The rainy and snowy spell may trigger landslides in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Tourists are advised to remain extra cautious during the spell.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

