Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
JS Investments Limited 11-Jan-23 10:30
Dolmen City REIT 12-Jan-23 14:00
Nimir Resins Industrial
Chemicals Limited 13-Jan-23 11:30
Pakistan National Shipping
Corporation 13-Jan-23 11:00
Nimir Industrial Chemicals
Limited 13-Jan-23 10:30
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited 24-Feb-23 14:30
=========================================================
