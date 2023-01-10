AVN 69.39 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.6%)
BAFL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.18%)
BOP 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.5%)
CNERGY 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.87%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8.01%)
DGKC 47.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.28%)
EPCL 44.51 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.51%)
FCCL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.7%)
FFL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.08%)
FLYNG 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.21%)
GGL 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.69%)
HUBC 60.85 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
HUMNL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.8%)
KAPCO 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
KEL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.2%)
MLCF 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.85%)
NETSOL 89.80 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.07%)
OGDC 84.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
PAEL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.56%)
PIBTL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
PPL 78.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.41%)
PRL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.99%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 40.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3%)
TELE 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.01%)
TPLP 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.86%)
TRG 110.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.38%)
UNITY 15.03 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.28%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,049 Increased By 37.2 (0.93%)
BR30 14,407 Increased By 138.6 (0.97%)
KSE100 40,802 Increased By 296.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 15,107 Increased By 95.1 (0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US wholesale inventories rise solidly in November; sales fall

Reuters Published 10 Jan, 2023 08:32pm
Follow us

WASHINGTON: US wholesale inventories increased strongly in November as sales declined amid higher borrowing costs, government data confirmed on Tuesday

The Commerce Department said wholesale inventories rose 1.0% as previously reported last month. Stocks at wholesalers increased 0.6% in October. Economists polled by Reuters had expected that inventories would be unrevised.

Wholesale inventories accelerated 20.9% in November on a year-on-year basis.

Inventories are a key part of gross domestic product. There were increases in furniture, computer and professional equipment stocks as well as electrical equipment, metals, hardware and machinery.

But motor vehicle inventories were unchanged after rising 0.5% in October. Wholesale inventories, excluding autos, increased 1.0% in November. This component goes into the calculation of GDP.

US small-business sentiment skids to half-year low

Inventories have been a drag on GDP for two straight quarters, subtracting more than one percentage point in the third quarter. The economy grew at a 3.2% annualized rate in the third quarter after contracting in the first half of 2022.

Inventory accumulation has decelerated considerably from the robust pace in late 2021 and early 2022 in part because of improved supply chains and ebbing demand for goods as the Federal Reserve aggressively raises interest rates to combat inflation.

Sales at wholesalers fell 0.6% in November after being unchanged in October. At November’s sales pace it would take wholesalers 1.35 months to clear shelves, up from 1.32 months in October.

US economy US GDP US wholesale inventories

Comments

1000 characters

US wholesale inventories rise solidly in November; sales fall

Deterioration in ties with Afghan govt could lead to ‘never-ending’ war against terrorism: Imran

15th successive decline: rupee falters against US dollar

MBS directs to study augmenting Saudi Arabia’s investments in Pakistan to reach $10bn: SPA

PML-N lawmakers storm Punjab Assembly amid CM vote of confidence saga

India’s Adani-led group completes purchase of Israel’s Haifa Port for $1.15bn

PM Shehbaz to visit UAE for advancement of bilateral trade, investment

KSE-100 rises 0.73% on Geneva pledges

Mickey Arthur declines PCB's offer to become Pakistan head coach

'Non-availability of imported raw material': Diamond Industries suspends operations

Edible oil shortage looms in Pakistan as dollar reserves fall

Read more stories