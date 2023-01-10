AVN 69.99 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.47%)
BAFL 29.80 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.5%)
BOP 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
CNERGY 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.61%)
DFML 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.97%)
DGKC 47.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.58%)
EPCL 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.71%)
FCCL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.8%)
FFL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.08%)
FLYNG 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.55%)
GGL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
HUBC 61.15 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.11%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
KAPCO 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.77%)
KEL 2.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.32%)
LOTCHEM 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.81%)
MLCF 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.17%)
NETSOL 90.00 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (2.3%)
OGDC 84.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
PAEL 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.73%)
PIBTL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
PPL 78.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
PRL 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.87%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 42.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
TELE 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.41%)
TPLP 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.18%)
TRG 110.70 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.65%)
UNITY 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.39%)
BR100 4,060 Increased By 48.1 (1.2%)
BR30 14,454 Increased By 185.3 (1.3%)
KSE100 40,889 Increased By 384.4 (0.95%)
KSE30 15,162 Increased By 149.5 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s fuel demand hits nine-month high in Dec

Reuters Published 10 Jan, 2023 06:00am
Follow us

BENGALURU: India’s fuel demand reached a nine-month high in December, helped by strong industrial activity and a rise in gasoline consumption due to an uptick in passenger vehicle sales.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, was about 4% higher than the previous month, and rose 3.1% year-on-year to 19.60 million tonnes in December, data from Indian oil ministry’s Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) showed on Monday.

“Demand in India, the third largest consumer, was growing the fastest among major economies in 2022,” said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo, and that “solid economic growth should see Indian demand expanding also at a solid pace this year.”

India’s manufacturing industry ended 2022 on a solid footing as business conditions improved at the fastest rate in over two years while growth in new orders and output accelerated, a business survey showed.

Sales of diesel, which account for about four-fifths of India’s refined fuel demand, rose 6.5% in December from a year earlier to 7.78 million tonnes, while sales of gasoline, or petrol, rose 5.9% to 2.98 million tonnes, the PPAC data showed.

On a daily basis, consumption of gasoline rose marginally in December compared to the previous month.

Passenger vehicle (PV) sales for the month rose around 8.2% to 280,016 units and reached an all-time high of over 3.43 million units in 2022, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said.

The rise in PV sales was likely led by continued strong demand for utility vehicles (UV) that have grown more popular than entry-level compact cars.

“India’s car sales are now the third largest light vehicle market in the world. This means that demand will continue to increase in the next few years as the middle class continues to buy cars,” said Refinitiv analyst Ehsan Ul Haq.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 3.9% in December to 2.58 million tonnes, while naphtha sales edged up 0.5% to 1.11 million tonnes.

India’s fuel consumption India’s fuel demand PPAC

Comments

1000 characters

India’s fuel demand hits nine-month high in Dec

Disaster risk reconstruction: ADB to reprioritise $1bn over 3 years

Meeting between Dar, IMF officials: Pakistan reaffirms commitment

Pakistan may dodge default in next 6 months: Bloomberg

Demands for reforms: PM asks IMF for a pause

Donors pledge more than $9bn to help flood recovery

Two shipments of wheat arrive

SBP seeks feeder-wise data of power consumers

Govt criticised for allowing import of luxury cars

Rs3bn needed to remove NJHPP blockage: govt

Car making components: FBR to charge 15pc duty on import

Read more stories