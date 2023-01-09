AVN 68.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-3.72%)
BAFL 29.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.1%)
BOP 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.22%)
DFML 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-7.14%)
DGKC 47.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.86%)
EPCL 43.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.08%)
FCCL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.68%)
FFL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.53%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
GGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
HUBC 60.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
KAPCO 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.59%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.83%)
LOTCHEM 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.24%)
MLCF 20.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-4.63%)
NETSOL 88.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-2.8%)
OGDC 84.83 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (3.58%)
PAEL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.8%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.8%)
PPL 78.99 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (3.66%)
PRL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.05%)
SNGP 42.07 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.32%)
TELE 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.48%)
TPLP 16.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.04%)
TRG 109.09 Decreased By ▼ -7.26 (-6.24%)
UNITY 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.8%)
BR100 4,012 Decreased By -55.8 (-1.37%)
BR30 14,268 Decreased By -159.8 (-1.11%)
KSE100 40,505 Decreased By -502.8 (-1.23%)
KSE30 15,012 Decreased By -168.1 (-1.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s reopening helps propel copper to 6-month high

Reuters Published 09 Jan, 2023 05:23pm
Follow us

LONDON: Copper prices on Monday hit their highest in more than six months on an improving outlook for demand after top consumer China reopened its borders, while a lower dollar reinforced positive sentiment.

Fund managers tracking commodity indices and rebalancing their holdings to target weights were also behind gains in aluminium, zinc and lead.

Benchmark copper was up 1.9% at $8,752 a tonne at 1046 GMT after hitting $8,801, the highest since June 22.

After three years, China opened sea and land crossings with Hong Kong and ended a requirement for incoming travellers to quarantine, dismantling a final pillar of a zero-COVID policy that had cut the country off from the rest of the world.

Copper hits 3-week high on China hopes

“China reopening gathering pace is adding fuel to the fire that post New Year’s there will be a demand pick-up at a time of low inventories,” a metals trader said, adding that a weaker U.S. currency would also help demand for dollar-priced commodities.

The dollar was near its lowest in seven months against other major currencies after data last week suggested the Federal Reserve could slow the pace of its rate hikes, which is also a plus for metals markets.

Stocks of aluminium in LME registered warehouses are heading towards 22-year lows hit in August last year.

Zinc stocks at 22,850 are at their lowest since August 1989, while lead stocks at 25,775 tonnes are near 15-year lows hit in November.

Cancelled lead warrants – metal earmarked for delivery– are at 64%, indicating more lead is due to leave LME warrant.

For aluminium and zinc, cancelled warrants stand at 52% and 46%, respectively.

Commodity index rebalancing also means selling of the LME’s nickel contract as it rose 44% last year.

However, nickel was up 1% at $28,370 a tonne because, traders say, speculators had been selling ahead of the rebalancing. It fell 6.5% last week.

In other metals, aluminium was up 3% at $2,364, zinc climbed 3.7% to $3,137, lead advanced 3.6% to $2,279 and tin added 2.1% to $25,800.

Copper LME copper

Comments

1000 characters

China’s reopening helps propel copper to 6-month high

14th successive loss: rupee falls yet again against US dollar

Pakistan likely to dodge default in next 6 months, but troubles not over: Bloomberg

Negative sentiment dents PSX, KSE-100 down nearly 1%

COAS Munir, Saudi Crown Prince review bilateral relations, number of issues

LG polls in Hyderabad, Karachi to be held per schedule: ECP

Mari announces 2023’s first discovery in Sindh

Dubai’s AED32 trillion economic agenda ‘ambitious but very achievable’

Oil jumps 3% on demand optimism as China borders reopen

Gulf stocks rise on hopes of smaller rate hike, demand recovery

Ronaldo could make Saudi debut in PSG friendly

Read more stories