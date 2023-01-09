Murad orders stern action against street crimes

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in an attempt to purge the megacity of street criminals, has directed IG police to mobilise the SSU and Reserve police on the roads to support the district police.

He said the city police should make it their mission to eliminate street crime. In case of failure the concerned SSP and SHOs should be transferred/ removed immediately.”

He directed the IGP Sindh to deploy the police, reserve and SSU force at the hotspots and intensify police patrolling for vigilance and keep sharing their photos, location, as well as, deployment plan with him.

Murad Ali Shah directed the police to intensify the crackdown on habitual street criminals and drug peddlers who have either been bailed out or at large.

He said that people of Karachi have already seen the worst law and order, mayhem at the hands of terrorists, as well as, other criminals. “After a lot of sacrifices endured by the police and other law enforcement agencies in the line of duty, the government restored law and order with the support of Karachiites,” he said and added: “now the people of the megacity could not be left at the mercy of street criminals and we have to develop sense of security amongst them by eliminating the street crime.”

The Inspector General of Police, Ghulam Nabi at the directives of Sindh Chief Minister has issued necessary instructions to the city police, SSU and Reserve police for their mobility in the aid of district police in Karachi.

