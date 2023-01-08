Cold, cloudy weather likely today

KARACHI: The Met Office on Saturday forecast cold and cloudy weather for most parts of the country on Sunday.

It also predicted light rain and snowfall for north Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Pothohar region and Azad Kashmir.

Shallow fog may engulf upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“A westerly wave is affecting western and upper parts of the country,” the Met said.

Over the past 24 hours: Cold and dry weather gripped most parts of the country.

However, very cold conditions prevailed over upper parts and north Balochistan. Dense fog engulfed plain areas of Punjab. A light rain was also recorded in Quetta, Chaman and Chakwal during the period.

The lowest temperatures of the day were witnessed in Skardu minus 13 Celsius, Leh minus 11 Celsius, Astore and Gupis minus 9 Celsius each, Hunza minus 8 Celsius, Parachinar minus 6 Celsius, Kalam, Gilgit minus 5 Celsius each, Kalat and Bagrote minus 4 Celsius each.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023