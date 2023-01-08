AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
Women wing of Alkhidmat organises ‘Sasta Bazaar’

Recorder Report Published 08 Jan, 2023 03:48am
KARACHI: Alkhidmat Foundation’s Women Wing Trust on Saturday organised a one-day Sasta Bazaar to help provide household products at low prices to the public amid rising inflation, officials said.

The bazaar was held in PECHS Block-6 with scores of stalls, which volunteers of the Women Wing had set up to offer low-priced products including children’s clothes, hijabs, bed sheets, artificial jewellery, kitchen items, stationery, toys etc.

The bazaar attracted a large number of ladies and children, who visited the stalls and showed their interest in different items.

Chairperson Alkhidmat Foundation’s Women Wing, Naveeda Anees vowed that her organization will hold more such bazaars in coming days to help provide relief to the public.

Amid soaring inflation in the country, she estimated that the Sasta Bazaar has helped hundreds of women buy necessary household items at low rates.

The Women Wing has been participating in a number of welfare activities in the country with its contributions to rescue and relief operations during the recent floods.

Advocate Saifuddin inaugurated the Sasta Bazaar and appreciated the Women Wing Trust for its efforts to organize such an event to provide household products at low rates amid skyrocketing inflation.

