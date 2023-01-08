PAAPAM, LCCI urge politicians to save state first

LAHORE: The Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) on Saturday appealed to the government as well as the opposition parties to sit together and find ways to pull country out of the crises through dialogue, as two major tractor plants of Millat and Al-Ghazi have completely shut down their production amidst uncertainties in the country.

In a joint statement, issued here, PAAPAM Senior Vice Chairman Usman Aslam Malik and LCCI President Kashif Anwar observed that we should save the state first, then politics, before we arrive at the point of no return.

A delegation of the Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) led by SVC Usman Aslam Malik had met the President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), Kashif Anwar and Vice President Adnan Butt.

It is pertinent to mention here that Millat and Al-Ghazi Tractors plants shutdown due to low sales and held sales tax refunds.

Both bodies also suggested the government to offer an amnesty scheme for foreign currency holders to channel. The currency holders may be offered reasonable interest during a stipulated period before declaring them white. Both sides stressed on the need of localization which is the sustainable solution to economic problems.

According to the joint declaration fair and exhibitions were the most effective tools to support foreign reserves, but ironically State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) was creating hurdles for Trade Development Authority (TDAP) in holding scheduled fairs.

The leadership also showed consensus to sit together periodically on national issues and demanded that the Government should make consistent and sustainable policies after broad-based consultation with the business community.

The meeting was attended by VC PAAPAM, Taufiq Sherwani, former Chairman PAAPAM, Mumshad Ali, former VC Irfan Ahmed Qureshi, Javed Hafiz, Shouban Akhtar, and Secretary General Ghulam Murtaza.

