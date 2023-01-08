Gold prices go up

KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday regained a sizeable value on the local market, traders said.

They grew by Rs1600 to Rs185300 per tola and Rs1372 to Rs158865 per 10 grams.

Gold prices on the world market were quoted for $1867 per ounce.

Silver prices further declined by Rs30 to Rs2070 per tola and Rs25.71 to Rs1774.70 per 10 grams, traders said.

