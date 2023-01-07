AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The challenge of dissenting interpretations

Anjum Ibrahim Published 07 Jan, 2023 06:00am
“I am so tired of hearing wildly dissenting interpretations.” “Well as you know religious fundamentalists do not listen to any other interpretation – and that has become an issue for us; they do not deviate from their interpretation even if it’s violative of our constitution, against the wishes of the majority and…”

“I am not talking of religious fundamentalists and that brings me to what I actually meant to say – I mean I had heard of wildly different philosophies, The Khan saying one thing about the state of our democracy or economy and the PDM saying the exact opposite but now there are irreconcilable differences in interpretation of what happened or rather who engineered the attempt on The Khan’s life and I for one am leaning towards The Khan’s interpretation…”

“There you go showing your true colours.”

“My true colours?”

“Dark colours that The Khan clearly favours after his Third Marriage.”

“I would have you know The Third Wife has been seen in white.”

“Yes its either white or black and never any other colour, not grey or cream or…”

“That’s only for the outsiders, The Khan has seen her in all colours, and he may be colour blind some of the time but not all the time.”

“What does wearing just black or white tell you? And stop singing Michael Jackson’s song it don’t matter if you’re black or white.”

“Extreme positions?”

“No it shows the possibility of change by 180 degrees.”

“Doesn’t 180 degree bring you right back where you started in terms of value?”

“Yes but the value is on the other end of the half circle….”

“Hmmm, a circle that leaves the prospect of going full circle at some point.”

“You are not as stupid as you look.”

“Finally got you to admit it.”

PDM Imran Khan PARTLY FACETIOUS

