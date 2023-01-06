AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.36%)
BAFL 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
BOP 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
DFML 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.74%)
DGKC 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
EPCL 45.41 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.41%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
GGL 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 61.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.82%)
HUMNL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
KEL 2.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.27%)
LOTCHEM 25.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
MLCF 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.93%)
NETSOL 87.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
OGDC 79.77 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.83%)
PAEL 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.11%)
PIBTL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
PPL 71.32 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.68%)
PRL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.05%)
SNGP 40.79 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.34%)
TELE 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
TPLP 16.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 112.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.35%)
UNITY 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,034 Increased By 19.8 (0.49%)
BR30 14,174 Increased By 102.9 (0.73%)
KSE100 40,717 Increased By 177.4 (0.44%)
KSE30 15,053 Increased By 101.6 (0.68%)
BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 5, 2023
BR Web Desk Published January 6, 2023 Updated January 6, 2023 08:53am
Follow us

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Ecnec approves PM’s Youth Laptop Scheme

Read here for details.

  • FO rejects reports of Pakistan airstrikes in Afghanistan

Read here for details.

  • 5.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, other cities

Read here for details.

  • Wazirabad attack: IK alludes to ‘establishment’s involvement’

Read here for details.

  • Arshad Sharif murder: SC suggests involving United Nations

Read here for details.

  • COAS Munir, Saudi defence minister discuss bilateral relations, military cooperation

Read here for details.

  • Millat Tractors shuts operations citing low demand, cash flow constraints

Read here for details.

  • Foreign exchange reserves at almost 9-year low level

Read here for details.

  • Government will not negotiate with any terrorist group: Rana Sanaullah

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 Index rises 0.44% in range-bound trading session

Read here for details.

  • Govt's plan to tax banks' FX income can significantly impact profitability: Topline

Read here for details.

  • 11 terrorists killed in intelligence based-operation in South Waziristan: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • 12th consecutive fall: rupee records marginal loss against US dollar

Read here for details.

