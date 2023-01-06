BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Ecnec approves PM’s Youth Laptop Scheme

Read here for details.

FO rejects reports of Pakistan airstrikes in Afghanistan

Read here for details.

5.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, other cities

Read here for details.

Wazirabad attack: IK alludes to ‘establishment’s involvement’

Read here for details.

Arshad Sharif murder: SC suggests involving United Nations

Read here for details.

COAS Munir, Saudi defence minister discuss bilateral relations, military cooperation

Read here for details.

Millat Tractors shuts operations citing low demand, cash flow constraints

Read here for details.

Foreign exchange reserves at almost 9-year low level

Read here for details.

Government will not negotiate with any terrorist group: Rana Sanaullah

Read here for details.

KSE-100 Index rises 0.44% in range-bound trading session

Read here for details.

Govt's plan to tax banks' FX income can significantly impact profitability: Topline

Read here for details.

11 terrorists killed in intelligence based-operation in South Waziristan: ISPR

Read here for details.

12th consecutive fall: rupee records marginal loss against US dollar

Read here for details.