BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from January 5, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Ecnec approves PM’s Youth Laptop Scheme
- FO rejects reports of Pakistan airstrikes in Afghanistan
- 5.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, other cities
- Wazirabad attack: IK alludes to ‘establishment’s involvement’
- Arshad Sharif murder: SC suggests involving United Nations
- COAS Munir, Saudi defence minister discuss bilateral relations, military cooperation
- Millat Tractors shuts operations citing low demand, cash flow constraints
- Foreign exchange reserves at almost 9-year low level
- Government will not negotiate with any terrorist group: Rana Sanaullah
- KSE-100 Index rises 0.44% in range-bound trading session
- Govt's plan to tax banks' FX income can significantly impact profitability: Topline
- 11 terrorists killed in intelligence based-operation in South Waziristan: ISPR
- 12th consecutive fall: rupee records marginal loss against US dollar
