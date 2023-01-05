AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.36%)
Arshad Sharif murder: SC suggests involving United Nations

  • A five-member bench of the top court resumed suo motu proceedings on Thursday
BR Web Desk Published January 5, 2023 Updated January 5, 2023 05:10pm
The Supreme Court (SC) suggested on Thursday the possibility of involving the United Nations in the investigation of Arshad Sharif's murder, adding it will discuss this with the foreign ministry, Aaj News reported.

Last month on October 23, the senior journalist died in Kenya after being shot. Last month, the Special Joint Investigation Team (SJIT) constituted to probe the journalist's murder obtained the opinion of forensic and ballistic experts and again questioned the members of the medical board that conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.

The JIT also asked further questions from the doctors of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) that carried out the autopsy of Arshad.

A five-member bench of the top court comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, and Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar, resumed suo motu proceedings today.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan suggested involving the UN, to which Additional Attorney General Ameer Rehman said that approaching the international forum is an option if need be.

During the hearing, Justice Bandial also inquired whether the 41 people the special joint investigation team (JIT) questioned were in Pakistan and if the team also spoke to any of the people abroad through video link.

Arshad Sharif’s murder case: Special JIT obtains opinion of forensic, ballistic experts

Those who were out of the country would be questioned in Kenya, replied the additional attorney general.

The SC said that the inquiry was divided into three phases — Pakistan, Dubai and Kenya — and wanted to know if phase one had been completed.

Rehman said that phase one was nearing completion, adding that a timeline for the completion of the inquiry can not be provided.

The hearing has been adjourned till the first week of February.

