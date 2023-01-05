5.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, other cities

A strong earthquake jolted Islamabad, and several cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday evening, Aaj News reported.

Tremors were also felt in Charsadda, Peshawar, Batgaram, Khyber, Mansehra, Malakand, Swat and other cities of northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Several cities of Punjab, AJK and GB, including Lahore, Chilas, and Ghizar also felt tremors.

Reports said the magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 5.8 on the Richter scale. The epicentre of the earthquake was the Hindukash region with a depth of 189 kilometres.

This is the second consecutive day that earthquake tremors have been felt in the South Asian country.

A day earlier, a 4.2 magnitude earthquake hit several cities in Punjab, including Lahore.