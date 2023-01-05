AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.36%)
BAFL 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
BOP 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
DFML 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.74%)
DGKC 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
EPCL 45.41 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.41%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
GGL 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 61.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.82%)
HUMNL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
KEL 2.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.27%)
LOTCHEM 25.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
MLCF 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.93%)
NETSOL 87.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
OGDC 79.77 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.83%)
PAEL 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.11%)
PIBTL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
PPL 71.32 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.68%)
PRL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.05%)
SNGP 40.79 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.34%)
TELE 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
TPLP 16.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 112.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.35%)
UNITY 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,034 Increased By 19.8 (0.49%)
BR30 14,174 Increased By 102.9 (0.73%)
KSE100 40,717 Increased By 177.4 (0.44%)
KSE30 15,053 Increased By 101.6 (0.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

5.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, other cities

BR Web Desk Published January 5, 2023 Updated January 5, 2023 09:15pm
Follow us

A strong earthquake jolted Islamabad, and several cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday evening, Aaj News reported.

Tremors were also felt in Charsadda, Peshawar, Batgaram, Khyber, Mansehra, Malakand, Swat and other cities of northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Several cities of Punjab, AJK and GB, including Lahore, Chilas, and Ghizar also felt tremors.

Reports said the magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 5.8 on the Richter scale. The epicentre of the earthquake was the Hindukash region with a depth of 189 kilometres.

This is the second consecutive day that earthquake tremors have been felt in the South Asian country.

A day earlier, a 4.2 magnitude earthquake hit several cities in Punjab, including Lahore.

earthquake

Comments

1000 characters

5.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, other cities

Government will not negotiate with any terrorist group: Rana Sanaullah

COAS Munir, Saudi defence minister discuss bilateral relations, military cooperation

Govt's plan to tax banks' FX income can significantly impact profitability: Topline

Imran Khan claims PML-N-led govt made 'two plans' to assassinate him

Parliament should be taken on board to implement NSC’s decisions: FM Bilawal

Afghanistan’s Taliban administration in oil extraction deal with Chinese company

12th consecutive fall: rupee records marginal loss against US dollar

Millat Tractors shuts operations citing low demand, cash flow constraints

Oil steadies after biggest start of the year drop in decades

Read more stories