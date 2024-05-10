AIRLINK 73.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.52%)
Print Print 2024-05-10

Sales tax on tractors, pesticides likely

Sohail Sarfraz Published May 10, 2024

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is likely to impose sales tax on tractors as well as pesticides during the upcoming budget (2024 25).

Under the Sixth Schedule of the Sales Tax Act, sales tax exemption is available on pesticides and their active ingredients registered by the Department of Plant Protection under the Agricultural Pesticides Ordinance, 1971.

Budget makers are considering to withdraw the said sales tax exemption on pesticides from the next fiscal year (2024-25).

Tractor supplier failed to recover taxes

Tractors including road tractors for semi-trailers (Electric Prime Movers) are sales tax zero-rated.

The proposal is to impose lower rate of sales tax on tractors as well as pesticides.

These are the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)’s budget proposals and nothing is final in this regard.

Sources said that FBR on the recommendation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has prepared proposals withdrawing the tax exemptions for various sectors, including tractors as well as pesticides.

The government during the current year budget 2023-24 has exempted these two sectors, but now, on the recommendation of the IMF, it proposes to withdraw exemptions to get more taxes from these sectors.

Sources said that FBR has estimated to collect Rs30 billion taxes if the proposal is approved from the Parliament.

Sources added that the government’s proposed plan will not only increase the prices of tractors but also the pesticides due to which the burden on farmers will increase manifold.

Chawla.i May 10, 2024 07:47am
Another disaster fr our economy as this will make cost increases fr farmers, Tax riches not poorest...such increase in agriculture will do more bad to our agricultural economy
dr.fahad May 10, 2024 10:09am
@Chawla.i, its normal ,let everyone pay sales tax . his or her share in tax . Salary class is fade up from this poor class subsidy politics
Sheikh G May 10, 2024 10:34am
They will not reach their destination if the direction isn't correct. they have to spot their guns at right targets.
Tariq Qurashi May 10, 2024 10:47am
Agriculture and exporters need to be given incentives, not punishment. Instead we need to save money by cutting the unproductive bloated government departments that obstruct all economic activity.
Builder May 10, 2024 12:02pm
They will go on burdening those who already pay a lot of taxes. They seem to be utterly failing expanding tax net. This is is not sustainable!
HMAJ May 10, 2024 03:38pm
This is not favourable because the farmers are already overburdened. The Government should reduce their own benifits which has been given to the parliamentarians especially the life long benefits.
نعیم ںھائ May 10, 2024 04:15pm
What manifold ? Nothing will happen if 5 to 7 percent tax is imposed on pesticide. If 10000 Rs pesticide is used on one acre rice crop, 7 percent tax means 10700 total cost of pesticide.
[email protected] May 10, 2024 06:41pm
Same was done about a decade ago by imposing which had brought down the sales to zero figure.Why you are screwing farmers?
Asad May 10, 2024 07:47pm
All the people crying on this, salaried class is SICK of carrying the tax burden of this country. It's time retailers, tractor owners, and everyone else pays taxes too
