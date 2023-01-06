First phase of 1,000MW solar panels: Bidding process to begin next week, PM informed

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was informed on Thursday that the bidding process for the first phase of 1,000 MW solar panels would be started next week.

While presiding over a review meeting regarding the implementation of measures to save energy in the country, the meeting was informed about the progress on the implementation of the solarization project. The prime minister was informed that in the initial phase, a total of 1000 MW of solar panels will be installed in the federal government buildings and in this regard, the bidding process of the first phase will start from next week.

The meeting was further informed that the policymaking process for the production of solar panels at the local level in the country has also entered the final stages, in which the consultation with the industries related to the production of solar panels has also been completed.

With regard to electronic motorcycles, the meeting was told that a comprehensive policy is being made by taking the industries into confidence to increase their production in the country, in which it was suggested that the ongoing process to fully electrify the motorcycles in the country.

At the end of the year, all the industries should be transferred to what the participants of the meeting agreed upon.

PM approves 10,000MW solar energy generation plan

The meeting was further informed that not only all new gas geysers will be produced with conical baffles to save gas but their installation will be ensured in the existing geysers also by the end of this year.

Regarding the production of filament/substandard old light bulbs with high power consumption, their production will not be allowed after consumption of the existing stock and the existing factories will be asked to manufacture new technology bulbs with low power consumption. will be transferred.

Similarly, fan factories with high power consumption in the country will also be transferred to the new technology soon and a comprehensive plan has been created to replace the existing fans with consumers.

The prime minister directed to ensure the completion of these measures within the specified period.

The meeting was attended by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, Power Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan, Adviser to Prime Minister Ahad Cheema, Minister of State Dr Mussadik Malik, and others.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023