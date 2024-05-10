AIRLINK 73.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.52%)
PM seeks Qatari investment

NNI Published May 10, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that Pakistan was keen to transform its excellent ties with Qatar into a mutually beneficial robust economic partnership.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, who called on him here, stressed that the two countries should continue to work together to strengthen bilateral cooperation in all spheres of mutual interest, especially in trade and investment.

Highlighting the important role of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), he said that Pakistan would like to see Qatar expand its investment portfolio in Pakistan in priority sectors.

Ambassador of Qatar meets PM

To this end, the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) would be able to ensure swift coordination, he assured.

Welcoming the Qatari dignitary and his delegation, the prime minister said that Pakistan greatly valued its historic, cordial and fraternal relationship with Qatar and both countries had always supported each other through thick and thin.

PM Shehbaz conveyed his warm wishes and greetings for the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrehman bin Jassim Al Thani.

The Qatari minister of state thanked the prime minister for receiving him and conveyed a special message of the leadership of Qatar to him, emphasizing Qatar’s desire to strengthen the enduring bonds of brotherhood with Pakistan as well as its keen interest in investing in Pakistan.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs is on a one-day visit to Pakistan as a special envoy of the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the State of Qatar.

Farooq Ahmad May 10, 2024 09:57am
Good
IMTIAZ CASSUM AGBOATWALA May 10, 2024 11:46am
Wishful thinking of the PM . He doesn't know the ground realities. How difficult it is to do business in Pakistan with all sorts of obstacles .
