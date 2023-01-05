COAS Munir, Saudi defence minister discuss bilateral relations, military cooperation

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir met on Thursday Saudi Arabia’s Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman on his official visit.

The COAS is on an official visit to Saudi Arabia and the UAE from January 4 to January 10 and will be meeting the senior leadership of both the brotherly countries to discuss matters of mutual interest, military to military cooperation and bilateral relations focusing on security-related subjects, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Thursday.

This is Gen Munir’s first official visit abroad after his appointment.

In a tweet today, Prince Salman said he was pleased to meet the COAS.

"We emphasized the strategic partnership between our brotherly countries, reviewed the bilateral military and defense relations, and discussed ways of strengthening our cooperation," he tweeted.

As per the Saudi Press Agency, during the meeting, the Saudi defense minister congratulated Gen Munir on his appointment as the new COAS.

The meeting was attended by the Chief of General Staff of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Lieutenant-General Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili; Assistant Minister of Defense Eng. Talal bin Abdullah Al-Otaibi, and a number of Saudi and Pakistani military and civilian officials.

Saudi Arabia expected to beef up its deposits in Pakistan: Ishaq Dar

"During the meeting, they emphasized the strength and durability of bilateral relations between the two fraternal countries and discussed military and defense cooperation, and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to discussing the most important regional and international issues of common interest," the agency.

Earlier, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar stated that Saudi Arabia “is expected to beef up its deposits in Pakistan in a few days".

In a press conference, he said that a rollover “is not an unusual thing".

"All nations of the world opt for borrowing new money to pay old liabilities or they opt for rollover. We are opting for rolling over of deposits,” said Dar.