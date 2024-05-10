PPP's Sultan Saleem Haider takes oath as Governor Punjab

Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Sultan Saleem Haider was sworn in as the 47th Governor of Punjab on Friday.

Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Shehzad Khan administered the oath in a ceremony held at the Governor House.

The outgoing governor Balighur Rehman, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attended the ceremony that had been postponed twice this week.

Originally scheduled for May 5, the ceremony was first rescheduled for May 7 and then for May 10 (today) as the former governor was abroad.

Earlier, the PPP had announced Saleem Haider's name for Punjab governorship, and Faisal Kareem Kundi for KP.

The appointments are being made as per the power-sharing formula between the coalition government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and PPP according to which PML-N is leading the federal government without any participation from PPP in the cabinet as PPP has been contended with constitutional slots including, President, Chairman Senate and Punjab and KP governors.