11 terrorists killed in intelligence based-operation in South Waziristan: ISPR

Security forces on Thursday killed 11 terrorists including a high-profile militant known as Hafiz Ullah alias Tor Hafiz and two suicide bombers in an intelligence-based operation in the general area Wana, South Waziristan District, the military's public affairs wing said in a statement.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation "successfully foiled a high-profile terrorist activity."

"During intense exchange of fire, 11 terrorists including Commander Hafiz Ullah alias Tor Hafiz and 2 suicide bombers, were killed," the press release added.

The security forces also recovered a huge quantity of weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and target killing of police in the South Waziristan District.

The development comes days after two officers of the CTD Punjab were martyred in a firing incident in Pirwal, District Khanewal.

On Wednesday, CTD arrested two suspected terrorists belonging to banned organisations during an intelligence-based operation in Fateh Jang.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, security forces and the CTD arrested a suspected suicide bomber from Islamabad. As per reports, the alleged terrorist named Zakirullah was arrested from the vicinity of Tarnol Police Station with the help of modern technology and intelligence input from agencies.