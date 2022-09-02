PM approves 10,000MW solar energy generation plan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the plan of generating 10,000-MW cheaper electricity through solar energy and directed to hold a pre-bid conference for all the stakeholders next week.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Shehbaz approved the plan for generating electricity by solar energy instead of producing electricity by importing expensive oil.

The implementation of the envisaged plan of generating electricity through solar energy would help save the foreign exchange reserves.

Under the project, 10,000 megawatts of electricity will be generated from solar power and in the first phase, government buildings, electric and diesel-powered tube-wells and low-unit household consumers will be provided with solar power.

The prime minister directed for early construction of solar power plants and to ensure that relief is provided to the consumers in the next summer season. He also directed concerned agencies to start work on the project on an emergency basis.

