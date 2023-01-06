AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.36%)
Aptma team told: FBR wants to reduce tax burden on taxpayers

Recorder Report Published 06 Jan, 2023 06:55am
KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) wants to reduce the burden of tax on the taxpayers, who are already enrolled in the tax net and paying their due tax regularly and honestly, said Hyder Ali Dharejo, Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office-I, Karachi during a meeting with All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) delegation led by the Chairman Aptma Asif Inam.

The meeting was also attended by Naveed Ahmed, Vice-Chairman Aptma, Nadeem Maqbool, former chairman Aptma, Imran Maqbool and Faizanullah, Vice-Chairmen Aptma Southern Zone and Khurram Inam, Member Executive Committee Aptma.

During the meeting, Hyder Ali Dharejo informed that the FBR believes in expanding the tax net in the best interest of the country as well as those who are already paying their tax and contributing in the development of the economy of Pakistan.

FBR launches various modules for facilitation of exporters under EFS

He informed that to achieve the tax target of Rs 7.50 trillion in the current fiscal year the FBR is working hard for increasing the tax base. In addition, the FBR has digitalised its system so that there should be minimum interaction between the taxpayers and tax collectors.

Commenting on the query of Asif Inam, Chairman Aptma, Hyder Ali Dharejo informed that the tax notices are issued only once in four years and the notices issued to individuals or companies more than one time in four years are withdrawn.

Asif Inam asked the chief commissioner that in view of the present economic situation of the country the FBR should encourage the existing and new taxpayers and don’t take harsh measures and issue irrelevant notices to the individuals as well as corporate sector. He also invited Chief Commissioner RTO to visit Aptma and apprise members about the facilities and incentives provided by the FBR to the taxpayers.

